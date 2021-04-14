News

Secret interior designing tips from the expert, Natalia Zubizarreta

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Natalia Zubizarreta, one of the leading Spanish interior decorators, is all about transferring life’s improvisations onto the tableau of a home. Her passion leads, and beauty is her mentor.

As an industry, interior design is undergoing a redesign of sorts—a transformation that reflects the mood of the decade. That mood is what Zubizarreta calls ‘cool vibrancy.’ Stressing her point, she says, “Since the turn of the millennium, time has picked up speed. You can see it all around you. I won’t say that all the results it has yielded are good, but there is a general change in the way people look at the world, starting with their home. As people are getting more global and socializing more than ever, they want their homes to reflect who they are. To do that, they hire people like me to help them understand what they want.

For me, that’s the beginning of magic.”
Zubizarreta loves to let her intuitive powers guide her process. She says,” I grew up in a humble household where beauty and aesthetics were paramount. As I grew, that understanding grew with me, and I feel it’s the best time yet for someone like me to express their sense of aesthetics freely.

When I work the interiors of a home, I like to get a sense of what the house is about and what the inhabitants are like. This gives me a start. Then it’s back to the drawing board where I try to think like a ballerina. Why? Because they know lines, forms, silhouettes, grace, and power all together more than anybody else. And then, it’s a dance of thoughts and ideas of doing away with clunk and weaving in a tapestry of decoration that is full-bodied, easy-going, stoic yet fun.”
The world is changing faster than we can comprehend. A beautiful home indeed becomes a sanctuary during such times.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Man, 70, to appeal 30-year sentence, says he ‘loves’ 9-year-old girl rape victim

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

•Girl says: ‘He threatened me with snakes, gave me N50 to keep quite’ A Magistrate Court in Minna, Niger State has sentenced 70-yearold Mohammed Sani Umar, to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a nine-year-old girl.   However, Sani Umar, who had pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in Chanchaga area, vowed […]
News Top Stories

NWC dissolution: Buhari, Tinubu still together –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, still maintain a cordial relationship despite the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by its National Executive Council (NEC) last week. Analysts have continued to argue that the dissolution of the […]
News

Buhari: It’s in our interest to ensure stability in Sahel region

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that it is in the interest of Nigeria to do all within her powers to ensure stability in the Sahel region. To this extent, the President had given the assurance that Nigeria would give robust support to the Republic of Niger, which holds presidential and national assembly elections later this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica