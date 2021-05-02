Body & Soul

Secret of Charly Boy’s youthful looks revealed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

One thing people will always envy about Charles Oputa, popularly known Charly Boy is his ever young looks.

 

It has been a mystery why the Nigerian singer and activist does not show any signs of aging physically even though he is going to turn 71 in June.

 

In the past, there were rumours that the secret to Ourmumudondo founder’s youthful looks was due to his pact with the devil. Charly Boy have always laughed off the gossip, stating that jobless people would always make up stories.

 

Now, the grandpa has shared a little of his health secret in a recent post on social media.

 

“Almost every morning for the past 15 years, I walk at least 10 thousand steps a day, ride my scooter and dance in the street. Health is wealth. When we work towards everything we want to achieve in life, it doesn’t come without consistency,” he said.

 

Though in previous interviews, Charly Boy agreed that his ever young looks has a lot to do with feeling young from the inside, the truth is that he has never joked with anything that has to do with living healthy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

D’banj to release documentry on life story

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

After what seems like a long silence in his music career, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj is planning to unveil a documentary on his life story.   The once energetic stage performer in a recent interview explained that there are a lot about his life that is worth sharing with the world and that […]
Body & Soul

What Asa and Falz may be up to

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

After her last album ‘Lucid’ in 2019, fans of Nigerian singer, songwriter, and recording artist, Bukola Elemide popularly known as Asa are excited about her next music move   . In a recent post on her social media handle that had over 110,000 views, Asa was seen having a friendly handshake with popular rap singer […]
Body & Soul

Between oil based and alcohol based perfumes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Smelling good is one of the great qualities of beauty. Perfumes have been very essential in beauty cosmetics for centuries.   There is a subtle war going on among people that love oil based perfumes and those that prefer alcohol based perfumes.   The debut of oil based perfumes have given alcohol based perfumes a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica