Secret of Charly Boy’s youthful looks revealed

One thing people will always envy about Charles Oputa, popularly known Charly Boy is his ever young looks.

It has been a mystery why the Nigerian singer and activist does not show any signs of aging physically even though he is going to turn 71 in June.

In the past, there were rumours that the secret to Ourmumudondo founder’s youthful looks was due to his pact with the devil. Charly Boy have always laughed off the gossip, stating that jobless people would always make up stories.

Now, the grandpa has shared a little of his health secret in a recent post on social media.

“Almost every morning for the past 15 years, I walk at least 10 thousand steps a day, ride my scooter and dance in the street. Health is wealth. When we work towards everything we want to achieve in life, it doesn’t come without consistency,” he said.

Though in previous interviews, Charly Boy agreed that his ever young looks has a lot to do with feeling young from the inside, the truth is that he has never joked with anything that has to do with living healthy.

