Secret of my hit songs  – King Steve

Fast rising Nigerian singer and song writer, King Steve, who is making waves in far away Russia has disclosed that the secret of his success is creativity and hard work.

Among the hit songs of the Ekiti State-born artiste are Konto and Ifeoma, among other thrilling tracks. King Steve Benjamin born October 20, 1993.

The Moscow based computer engineering student said: “My singing career began when I was just seven at my local church in Ekiti State. It was then that I developed my latent talent in music.

“I have no recollection of when exactly my love for music began. I was born with it”

He explained that he just realised he could sing from an early age and kept on practicing. “This is not unconnected with the fact that I derive so much joy singing”, he stated.

According to the artiste, as he grew older, the urge to do music grew deeper and so did the evolution of his music. In 2013, he relocated to Moscow to pursue a different career path in computer engineering. Not long after relocating, he started his music career in Moscow, and within a short period of time, he earned himself the title, “king of Afro pop in Russia”.

Comedian and entertainment enthusiast, Yellow Mouth, described King Benjamin as an all round musician.”He does not just have one specific style but very versatile and taps into all genres. This makes him unique”, he enthused.

For Moscow King of Afropop: “ I understand music. Music is me and I am music. It is not all about talents because I have got it. In this business what stands me out is that I am creative, I work hard”.

There is a lot more to expect from this young artist, especially now that his evolution has just begun

