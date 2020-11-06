News

Secrets behind herbal brand, KolaqAlagbo’s success

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The generally acclaimed first herbal e-commerce platform in Nigeria has continued to lead the pack in the herbal business. Apart from being the first to go electronic with a huge presence on social media, particularly, Instagram they have pretty much changed the landscape in which they operate by offering mouthwatering marketing opportunities as well as doing things in tandem with the generation X ideals.

When they arrived at the scene no other herbal brand was deploying any form of technology to drive their market but Kolaqalagbo went online and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Nobody believed one could sell alternative remedy online without proper consultation. We are the first herbal brand online e-commerce in sales and services. People were used to the hawking and scruffy means of herbal practice. We have rebranded herbal practice and make it well known through social media. We started online then expansion brought us in touch with so many aspects of herbal practice,” says the founder, Olayemi Omotolani Abeeb Lateef in a recent interview.

Going online and electronic was the first step in standing out among peers. And at the time no serious brand influencers wanted to identify with herbal brands, Kolaqalagbo stepped into the fray and have celebrities doing much of their work for them in terms of promotion.

Right now, their brand influencers are Davido, B-Red and Nollywood actress, Sotayo Sobola. In early 2019 the duo of Toyin Lawani, the boss lady at Tiannah Empire and former Big Brother Naija star, Teddy A penned a contract with the company as brand influencers. This saw the birth of many raunchy videos and photo shoots by the duo.

Eniola Badmus, Pasuma Wonder, Nkechi Blessing, Berbiedoll, Mr Jollof, Cute Biola and many others have all identified with the brand at one time or other.

Kolaqalagbo was established in 2012 as Kolaqalagbo Service Limited with a view to redefining excellence in herbal practice in Nigeria and global communities. Contrary to general notion that the company is into the aphrodisiac business, Kolaqalagbo proffers solution to many illnesses and ailments, including but not limited to venereal diseases, general infections, cardiovascular diseases, high blood sugar, malaria and many more.

Their best selling products which are being celebrated by the young and old are their alcoholic drinks brands; Kolaqalagbo Bitters, 4Ka X tea and Do D Do Bitters.

Apart from changing the face of herbal business in Nigeria, Kolaqalagbo has offered employment opportunities to many in form of commissions. There are many vendors who sell their products for commissions.

Their factory boasts of more than 180 workers including actual staff of 18 and contract staff numbering over 20. The company also has commission plans for distributors which stand as employment opportunities and side hustle for so many people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria evacuates 6,317 citizens from 20 countries

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), yesterday, disclosed that a total of 6,317 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from 20 countries since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic early this year. The evacuation interventions came just as the financial remittances from Nigerians in Diaspora, which currently stands at $25.5 billion, is projected to […]
News

Why we’ll present Umahi for presidency in 2023, by Ebonyi PDP

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it would present Governor Dave Umahi for number one exalted position in the country in 2023 general election after completing his two tenures in office. The party described Umahi as alternative to economic quagmire, political issues and the problem Nigeria was currently undergoing. Chairman […]
News

Gyang lauds Buhari for appointing Yakubu Pam NCPC Executive Sec

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Reverend Yakubu Pam as executive secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).   Gyang, the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, in a statement issued in Jos by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ashoms, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: