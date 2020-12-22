Business

SEC’s order: Fintech firm reassures investorsShare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Chaka Technologies Limited, a fintech company, has reassured investors on the safety of their investments following an interim order granted by the Investment and Securities Tribunal (ISL) to restrict the company and its promoters from advertising and offering for sale, shares, stock or other securities of NSE-listed companies.

In a statement signed by Tosin Osibodu, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chaka Technologies, in Lagos, the company explained that although no formal order from the Nigerian Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) had been received, it would like to reassure investors that it had conducted its operations in accordance with the law.
“We only learned about SEC’s position today (Monday) and while we await receiving the formal order from SEC  please note that your investments were placed by a duly licensed entity and remain safe through Citi Investments (using the Chaka platform), and will continue to be custodied by a SEC-regulated broker,” the statement said.
It added that, “since we began our journey in 2019, we have been transparent about our regulatory status, leveraging strategic partnerships with registered brokers in the U.S and in Nigeria, specifically Citi Investment Capital Ltd, which is regulated by the SEC. Our commitment to investor education, trust, and transparency remain a top priority.”
The statement said Chaka Technologies was fully compliant with the commission’s regulations as all local equities are offered through a locally licensed brokerage firm that is registered with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) – entities that are regulated by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC).

The company said its legal and operations teams were currently working to accelerate a resolution.

SEC had applied to the ISL alleging that the fintech company was engaged in investment activities, including providing a platform for the purchase of shares in foreign companies such as Google, Amazon and Alibaba outside the regulatory purview of the commission and without requisite registration, as stipulated by the Investment and Securities Act 2007. Subsequently, ISL granted interim orders to restrict the activities of the company.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Girls dominate UBA Foundation’s essay competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the United Bank for Africa, yesterday, held its 10th annual National Essay Competition (NEC) in a virtual ceremony that again saw girls dominating the contest. Specifically, out of the 12 winners that emerged, 10 were girls. For the fourth consecutive year, the females have been leading this competition […]
Business

Analysts: Border closure, infrastructure challenges threaten AfCFTA

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  Although the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) recent ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is a major win for the trade pact, the closure of land borders on the continent as well as failure of governments to address infrastructure deficits and security challenges pose significant threats to the long-term effectiveness of […]
Business

UNCTAD: Trade bounce back marginally in Q3’20

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has estimated that world trade would be about five per cent less in Q3’20 than during the same period in 2019 – an improvement from the 19 per cent year-on-year decline recorded in Q2’20 but still insufficient to pull trade out of the red. In its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: