SEC’s order: Fintech firm reassures investorsShare

Chaka Technologies Limited, a fintech company, has reassured investors on the safety of their investments following an interim order granted by the Investment and Securities Tribunal (ISL) to restrict the company and its promoters from advertising and offering for sale, shares, stock or other securities of NSE-listed companies.

In a statement signed by Tosin Osibodu, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chaka Technologies, in Lagos, the company explained that although no formal order from the Nigerian Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) had been received, it would like to reassure investors that it had conducted its operations in accordance with the law.

“We only learned about SEC’s position today (Monday) and while we await receiving the formal order from SEC please note that your investments were placed by a duly licensed entity and remain safe through Citi Investments (using the Chaka platform), and will continue to be custodied by a SEC-regulated broker,” the statement said.

It added that, “since we began our journey in 2019, we have been transparent about our regulatory status, leveraging strategic partnerships with registered brokers in the U.S and in Nigeria, specifically Citi Investment Capital Ltd, which is regulated by the SEC. Our commitment to investor education, trust, and transparency remain a top priority.”

The statement said Chaka Technologies was fully compliant with the commission’s regulations as all local equities are offered through a locally licensed brokerage firm that is registered with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) – entities that are regulated by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC).

The company said its legal and operations teams were currently working to accelerate a resolution.

SEC had applied to the ISL alleging that the fintech company was engaged in investment activities, including providing a platform for the purchase of shares in foreign companies such as Google, Amazon and Alibaba outside the regulatory purview of the commission and without requisite registration, as stipulated by the Investment and Securities Act 2007. Subsequently, ISL granted interim orders to restrict the activities of the company.

