Sectional interests killing Nigeria, says Rear Admiral Yanga (rtd)

Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yanga (retired), was a Commanding Officer in the Nigerian Navy. An indigene of Bayelsa State, the General in this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE states his thought on the political issues facing Nigeria today. He said there is a Nigeria but there are no Nigerians inside

There is a lot of insecurity in the country. As a retired General, what do you think could be done to remedy the situation? Nigeria’s problem is that there is a Nigeria but there are no Nigerians. Everybody in Nigeria is a tenant. That is the major problem. It is not insecurity. I grew up when there was a little sense of Nigerainism. That was in the 60s and 70s. Right now, there is the territorial Nigeria but there are no Nigerians. There are Fulani people who live in Nigeria. There are Ijaw people who live in Nigeria. There are Igbo people who live in Nigeria. None of us is a Nigerian because the spirit of Nigerianism has been removed from us. That is why we keep saying that the President must come from there. If we are all Nigerians, we won’t keep on bordering one another about where the President comes from. What we should border ourselves about is what the president should be doing; what the governor should be doing. Must the governor come from here before we get on the road? You don’t even need to know where they come from. I went to school when Diette Spiff was the governor. I didn’t even know where he came from but I was given a scholarship. We wanted to go to school and we were given scholarships. I went to secondary school on a Rivers State scholarship. But today, if a governor gives a scholarship to one student, he will make noise as it is his money. That is where we are now and that is what has spurred so much corruption. Go and buy two riffles, you will buy half because you want to please your people; to satisfy the desire of your people. As a person, you must be corrupt. How can you as a retired Rear Admiral pay ransom to somebody and say you can’t catch him? How, in this country or in the whole world? How can you give ransom to whatever they are called and say you don’t know who they are. How? It is because we are not Nigerians. If we are Nigerians we won’t do that But all hands are pointing towards the security agencies in this mess? That is what I’m saying. We are not Nigerians anymore. We are different tribes in the military. Nobody is a Nigerian anymore. Is it me that will now go and be attacking my brother they will now tell me, why did you kill your brother? The security agencies be blamed then? No. it is the politicians. Security follows the political setting. Some of us saw a lot of things. When I was in one of the commands, I didn’t even know that one of the regimentals committed an offense. As the commanding officer, I didn’t know so the junior people locked him in the cell. The next thing I got was a phone call. Who is this and he said I’m senator XYZ. That he heard that his brother was locked in the cell. I said ‘okay, distinguished senator, you are welcome. Will you come and replace him in the cell so that I will release him?’ He just banged the phone. I didn’t even know how he was released because if they wanted to try him, the trial will end with me but I didn’t see anybody. You said that there is a Nigeria but there are no Nigerians? That is my own thinking. There is a territorial Nigeria but there are no Nigerians. We are all tenants. Are you still advocating for one Nigeria if that should be the case? That is why I’m a signatory to NINAS, that is Nigeria Indigenous Nationality Alliance for Self-determination on behalf of the Ijaw people. That is what people advocate for – release this centralised governance. That is what restructuring is talking about. Don’t you think that the country is overpopulated? No, Nigeria is not up to one state in India or even China which has 1.4 billion people. They are not fighting. At what stage did we get it wrong? I think our first challenge was the first coup because that coup actually polarised everything in Nigeria. The 1966 coup that was led by Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu. Prior to and after independence in 1960, many of the public services including the military were dominated by the Igbos. Even in the North, Igbos were permanent secretaries and directors. They were educated and industrious. Those young guys planned and executed the coup and it was the order of the day in those days, not only in Nigeria. It happened in almost all the Third World countries. When they executed the coup, they killed almost the top military officers from the North and the politicians. The coup planners and plotters killed all these people except the Igbos. They killed the military officer from the North, sometimes even with their wives and not one Igbo man was killed and the Igbo man who was the Chief of Army Staff, Aguiyi Ironsi, was not killed, nether was Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. Sir Michael Okpara was not killed. Then the coup was led by an Igbo man and after that, an Igbo man became the Head of State. The Northern people have never forgiven us. When they now brought their counter coup to kill Aguiyi Ironsi, they now took over and it was Aguiyi Ironsi that made the decree for unitary government, that everything in this country belongs to the center. In my opinion, the core Northerners have never forgiven the Igbos for that. When Aguiyi Ironsi was the Head of State he didn’t try the coup plotters. That was the foundation that now created that division and over time the division kept on increasing. That was in the military era? It is not about the military. It is about sentiment. You could see that subsequently all the governments were made up of the Northerners. One of the reasons why they killed Aguiyi Ironsi was because of that unification decree. That was the reason they gave. When they killed Ironsi and took over power, they now saw that there was benefit in the unification. And that is where we are but the Igbo people don’t want to admit that part of the problem we have today were caused by them. They should apologise to this country. I’m from the Southern Region and I know what our people suffered under the Igbos. They even lost the war because the minorities in the Eastern Region did not support them because of their dominance. Biafran soldiers were in this place all over. They have that domineering intent unlike the West and the North where there was free education for everybody. We didn’t have free education in the East. These are foundational problems that will remain in the psyche of those who witnessed it and you keep telling your children the story. The point is that the current generation of Igbos don’t know how we got to this point. When they talk about the Nigerian Civil War, they don’t talk about how it all started. They only talk about how they killed the Igbos in the North. Should Nigeria continue to stay together or there should be devolution of power or restructuring? We are in a bad situation but as bad as it is, you won’t believe that nobody in Nigeria wants to leave Nigeria. But because of the way they have put it from the beginning, the threat for disintegration is like bargaining power. Where will you be that can be better than Nigeria? Nigeria is one of the best countries in the world. Let us sit down and discuss how we are going to live and some people are refusing and that is the problem. Which people? The Northern people. President Good luck Jonathan conveyed Confab, you just came and said you don’t recognize it and you have not done your own. That is the problem. Nobody genuinely in his heart of heart wants to leave Nigeria but let’s sit down and discuss how we manage our differences. Let us sit down and discuss how we will live together, you said no. It must be one Nigeria. What is one Nigeria? There is one Nigeria but there are no Nigerians inside. You want to be one Nigeria then we discus. This country is better together but the togetherness must be negotiated. If they continue to refuse that there won’t be negotiation, then it might happen. What do you have to say about the three per cent apportioned to host communities in PIB? My problem is not about the percentage. What everybody is supposed to be concerned about is the percentage of what. What is that total and then the percent of what amounting to what? Those are the questions I want to know. I can’t even argue whether it is correct or not. If we don’t look at those statistics, what are we fighting for? Those are the questions that people should be asking especially our governors – tell people that what they want to give us, one billion naira simple. Let us move away from the national issues. What have you been doing since your retirement in 2011? I play my golf. I’m not a politician. More of my thinking is tilted towards academics than looking for money. I do a lot of strategic thinking. I may have so many ideas but I don’t have the capacity to implement them. So if I bring the idea somebody will just take it up and then it works. What are some things that you conceptualised that worked? This house is one of the conceptualisation. I grew up in this village and my compound Fobiri was not more than this compound. We were all living in mud houses. My father died in a thatch house. I belong to almost every Ijaw organisation, especially the INC. I’m the chairman of all Ijaw summit group. What brought you back to Bayelsa after your retirement? Immediately after my retirement in 2011, the Bayelsa State government through the then Deputy Governor John Jonah called me and said that they needed my services in Bayelsa State. They said I should come and work for the establishment of the Bayelsa Maritime Academy. That was what brought me here – even though it didn’t work. The project didn’t work? No. We didn’t even buy one bag of cement. We didn’t even get money. It was all politics. We were to get money. We had a partnership with Poland. The Polish government was to give us some facilities and then we started. They came from Poland and I carried them to Okpoama and everybody was happy and then Governor Dickson in all those eight years didn’t do anything. It was first of all the committees which I headed to look at the feasibility of a maritime academy. Immediately after I submitted the committee report, they just called me and said I should come and be the Acting Rector of the Academy. That was how they dragged me from Abuja to Bayelsa. I had what I call Nigerian public opinion. That was my major activity in Abuja. It was a magazine that I established. They said Nigerian public opinion was against the government and Good luck Jonathan was the President then. That was how they used style to drag me out of production but because I believed in the maritime academy, I was working hard to make sure it worked. What is happening to the academy now? I don’t know. I’m not interested anymore. While I was on that project, they now dragged me into their politics. I had to pretend to be part of them. I’m not a politician. I didn’t want them to feel that I’m an enemy. When they were not doing the Maritime Academy again, I now became the caucus chairman of Kolokuma Opkuma PDP. I was obeying them with the hope that the Maritime Academy will work. When I saw that it was not working, I disengaged. So how did you come about the Kolokuma Opokuma Development Initiative? All those while, I was already exposed to politics. Politics is not about parties. It is about development. So I said why will somebody because you don’t belong to a party, you can’t render your services? I disengaged and formed this group. It was initially the Kolokuma Opokuma Focus Group but when we wanted to register the group with CAC, they rejected the group. That was why we changed it to initiative. When did it come into existence and have been able to achieve anything with the initiative? It came into being in 2017. It is actually a pressure group and one of our objectives at that time was to work for Kolokuma Opokuma governor. Did you achieve it? Governor Douye Diri is from Kolokuma Opokuma. We achieved it. He might not have been the choice at that time but we went to Dickson led by me and said ‘please, this time around, you have to support a candidate from Kolokuma Opokuma.’ Even Douye Diri was holding those meetings with me in this house as the member of House of Reps that time. We went to all the local governments, appealing to all the politicians to make Kolokuma Opokuma candidate for that 2019 election. We were working but it was not necessarily that it was not necessarily for Douye Diri by name. We just needed a Kolokuma Opokuma man because Kolokuma Opokuma had been the cradle of the Ijaw struggle. We died for the creation of Rivers and Bayelsa states. We sacrificed everything but when it comes to politics, they will say we are not many. That was disadvantageous to the sacrifice of the Kolokuma Opkuma people. From Isaac Boro till today, when Bayelsa State was created even in the military which is my profession, you will not believe that 90 per cent of the officers in the military were from Kolokuma Opokuma. Yet when it comes to politics, they will say we don’t belong. In politics, even in the military government when they were picking people from Byelsa to represent Bayelsa, they never picked from kolokuma Opkokuma, meanwhile we were the one fighting. Isaac Boro was there but they picked Diette Spiff, because of Isaac Boroh they were afraid of us. They felt that we cannot be trusted to play games with them. From 1999 to now, we were now appealing using the sacrifices of the Kolokuma Opokuma people that they should please give to us. It was not by name. The name was for the politicians. We initiated it from this house and we started going to other local governments to plead. But unfortunately, whatever happened I don’t know but today we have a Kolokuma Opokuma man as governor of Bayelsa State.

