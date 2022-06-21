Secure release of remaining kidnapped trains passengers, Buhari orders security agencies

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to ensure the release of the remaining kidnapped train passengers and their safe return to their families.

Buhari gave this directive on Tuesday following reports that some of the hostages were dying in the terrorists’ custody from snake bites.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President urged the security agencies to adopt both kinetic and non-kineric measures to secure the release of the 51 or more victims even as the government continued to review the March 28 kidnap incidence.

Buhari disclosed that the kidnappers made a demand for the release of their own children and upon the settlement of that issue, they let go 11 of the victims, even though more were expected.

“The setback notwithstanding, the government is not leaving any stone unturned in the efforts to bring all of the hostages back.

“The Defence, Security and Intelligence Agencies have given assurances to intensify operational engagements geared towards securing the rescue of all hostages and restoring peace to all parts of the country. Government is also mindful of efforts of some patriotic and influential persons and institutions that are helping in securing the safe release of the hostages,” he said

Welcoming the return of the recently released passengers back to their families and loved ones, the President expressed his solemn commitment to the families of those still in captivity, assuring that there would be no let-up until they were reunited with their families in the shortest time possible.

