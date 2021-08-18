…secures order freezing Risevest, Bamboo accounts

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze accounts of six fintech companies, TheCable reported late yesterday. According to report, the accounts include that of Rise Vest Technologies Limited, Bamboo Systems Technology Limited, Bamboo Systems Technology Limited OPNS, Chaka Technologies Limited, CTL/Business Expenses, and Trove Technologies Limited. Citing court papers, the report said the apex bank is investigating “illegal foreign exchange trading” by the fintech companies.

It sought the court injunction to freeze their account details for 180 days pending the completion of investigations. In April, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned the investing public on the proliferation of unregistered online investment and trading platforms, facilitating access to trading in securities listed in foreign markets. The regulator had advised capital market operators who work in concert with the referenced online platforms to desist.

