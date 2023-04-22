Securex Exhibition to host security industry stakeholders in Lagos

Securex West Africa, an exhibition for the security, fire, safety and facilities management sectors will be hosting industry stakeholders in Lagos. The three days exhibition which is slated to take place from 9th to 11th May will be held at the Landmark Centre, Oniru Lekki, Lagos. According to the organisers of the exhibition, Afrocet Montgomery, Securex Exhibition is one of the regions leading exhibition and conference for the security industry, and there is no other platform quite like it that offers so many opportunities to learn about the newest trends and see first-hand the latest innovative technologies. “With less than a month left before the event, we the organisers are pleased to see the exhibition and conference shaping up well and are thrilled to be receiving the support of key industry partners and organisations including ASIS Lagos Chapter, International Institute of Professional Security, Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security, Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management and OSHAssociation, amprofessiona”. The organisers earlier mentioned that many professionals across the industries have already signed-up to attend and are eager to take part in this year’s edition of the event which will see over 100 leading industry suppliers from all corners of the world showcasing their cutting-edge equipment. Some of the industry key players who have been announced as keynote Speakers are Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, Director General and Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO, NCAA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant General (CG, NSCDC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Mr. Lanre Mojola, CIPD, MSc, FOSHA Director General of Lagos State Safety Commission confirmed to be speaking amongst many other esteemed industry representatives.