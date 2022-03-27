News

Securex returns to Lagos to inspire, engage, reconnects community

Securex West Africa returns in May, to reunite its community and act as a catalyst in kicking off business sales in the new normal.

 

West Africa’s leading exhibition and conference for the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors promises to engage, inspire and connect its more than 3,000 audience  members over three days from May 10 – 12, 2022 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

 

Returning for its 10th Edition, delayed since 2019 due to the pandemic, the organisers are excited for what’s in store. Regional Director, George Pearson, who made this known said.

 

