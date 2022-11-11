Securing S’West the Amotekun way during Yuletide

From inception

For travellers, the surge in criminal activities on highways do occurred during the yuletide, with some roads within the Southwest region marked as flashpoints. Some to the roads which has been known as notorious spots for armed robbery attacks and kidnapping were Ilesha/Akure highway, Owo/Benin as well as some roads in Akoko axis of the Ondo State. Determined to ensure that the region is fully secured during the season, the WNSN, launched a joint border patrol within the Southwest over in an effort to thwart crimes, particularly on the highways. The Amotekun Corps Commander of Ondo State, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who is also the chairman of all Amotekun Commanders, said the border patrol exercise was conducted in coordination with his counterpart in Osun State, Brigadier General Aderounbi (rtd), Akogun Adeleye.

Border patrol

Leading the border patrol team, Adeleye, disclosed that the WNSN would not leave anything for chance, as it has become the tradition of highway robbers to embark on massive and aggressive operations during Yuletide. This is the second edition of the strategy adopted by the Corps in all the Southwest states of the federation to tackle criminals who usually robbed travellers during the festive season. At Owena, the border town between Ondo State and Osun State, where that border patrol tagged “Operation Gba’le Gba’ko,” was kicked off, Adeleye, disclosed that 340 victims of robbery and kidnap operations were rescued and 80 snatched vehicles were rescued last year. This is the second edition of the strategy adopted by the Corps in all the Southwest states of the federation to tackle criminals who usually robbed travellers during the festive season.

Huge success

According Adeleye, “Last year when the Ondo State and the Osun State inter border patrol commenced, we recorded very huge success. “We were able to dismantle a number of kidnappers’ cells, we were able to arrest kidnappers, we were able to recover illegal arms and weapons, we were able to release kidnap victims, we were able to arrest kidnap suspects, we were able to arrest armed robbers. “In short, we were able to reduce to the barest minimum criminal activities during last year Yuletide. In preparation for this year’s holiday, we had redoubled our efforts at ensuring that commuters, residents and visitors throughout this period can enjoy their holidays and they can sleep with their eyes closed.

Ember months’ warning

“That is why we are commencing both the “Ember patrol and the inter border patrol” activities of the Western Nigerian Security Network Agency. “It is the collaboration of Ondo State and Osun State officers of the Western Nigerian Security Network Agency and at a latter date, we’ll be collaborating with Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Oyo with all the other agencies in the states in the Southwest to ensure that all major roads, all villages, all forests in the Southwest part of the coun-try are properly protected. “This operation is tagged: ‘Operation Gba’ko’ which means we want to ensure sanity both at home and in the forest, on the road, on the sea, everywhere within the Southwest part of this country. “We are going to embark on 24 hours patrol, seven days of the week from now till after the Christmas and New year holidays.

Governor’s support

“The uniqueness of this “Operation Gba’le Gba’ko” is at the instance of the chairman of the Governor’s Forum of South West region in person of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, who has graciously given us an enabling environment for us to join hands with Osun State counterpart to ensure a free flow holiday without security bridges. “And this is also in collaboration with all the sister security agencies like the Police, the Army, the DSS, the Civil Defence and of course, the populace. “That was why we had to greet them when we came, we need their information and corporation, for all of us. Security is our business, when you see something, you say something and say it to the right quarters.” On his part, Brigadier General Aderounbi, the Amotekun Commander of Osun State, said: “I just want to advise the community to cooperate with us and make sure that this time around, we record another huge success to bring improved security to lives and property of people in the Southwest region.”

Residents speak

Some of the residents in the border town, Mr. Samuel Adeboye described the inter border patrol as a welcome idea. He said: “With the presence of Amotekun, we can now sleep well, go to our farms, everyone is praising the present administration. “They should encourage the officers, give them whatever they need so that they can perform more than what they are doing now.” Another resident, Mr. Jide Oyedeji said: “We are highly interested in collaborating with the Amotekun officers, we appreciate them for all they have been doing.

“They should continue doing all they are doing, we have our own local officers here and we will continue to work with them.” However, Adeleye charged the people of the state including villagers, farmers and city settlers keep the corps abreast of any suspicious movement and activities in the areas.

Amotekun’s efforts

The Amotekun Corps was able to stem the tide of robbery operations on Ilesha/Ile- Ife Expressway, Osun State last year as many robbery attempts were bursted by the operatives. WNSN operatives operated round the clock during the season making it impossible for kings of the road to have a field day. Many victims of armed robbery were rescued by Amotekun corps at the point of being dispossessed of their personal effects, money and vehicles in the bush. The formation also made provision for treatment and feeding of some of the victims after being rescued. It also made arrangement and foot the bill for conveying victims to their different destinations.

