Securing the independence of the Judiciary: The way forward

“All the rights secured to the citizens under the Constitution are worth nothing, and a mere bubble, except guaranteed to them by an independent and virtuous Judiciary.”- Andrew Jackson

Introduction

The above evergreen postulation of Andrew Jackson, a highly cerebral American lawyer, first class general, and statesman of repute, who served as the 7th President of the United States of America (1829 to 1837) is very apt to today’s discussion qua lecture, due to the unwarranted and unjustifiable onslaught by successive civilian and military governments, over the years to erode the independence of the Nigerian Judiciary.

There is no gainsaying the fact that the Judiciary has run into troubled waters and unless drastic measures are put in place to stem the ugly tide, it is about to hit an iceberg akin to the iceberg which sunk the RMS Titanic Vessel in the North Atlantic Ocean on 15th April, 1912 (on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York with 2,200 passengers and crew on board), a vessel hitherto considered unsinkable.

The Nigerian Judiciary is at crossroads and has been unable to cross the ‘Red Sea’ of corruption, financial strangulation by the governments at both the state and federal level, widespread maladministration within the Judiciary itself etc., which have hindered it from successfully carrying its constitutional mandate as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

This now leads us to the germane question that if the Judiciary itself has been hamstrung in recent times by the Executive constantly seeking to make it kow-tow to its whims and caprices by depriving the Judiciary of the needed funds needed to independently and effectively run its affairs, how can the rights of the citizens be adequately secured?

The imagery of this rather sad and appalling situation is aptly captured by the English poet and author, Geoffrey Chaucer, in the General Prologue to The Canterbury Tales, wherein he quipped thus: “If gold rusts, what then can iron do?” A nation without an independent Judiciary is not likely to enjoy either the rule of law or true freedom.

The greatest proponent of the Rule of Law, Professor A. V. Dicey, whose views on the doctrine remain the most globally accepted authoritative restatement stated thus: “…in the first place, the absolute supremacy or predominance of regular law, as opposed to the influence of arbitrary power, and excludes the existence of arbitrariness, of prerogative, or even wide discretionary authority on the part of the government.

Englishmen are ruled by the law, and by the law alone, a man may with us be punished for nothing else. It means again equality before the law or the equal subjection of all classes to the ordinary law of the land administered by the ordinary law courts.

The rule of law in this sense excludes idea of any exemption of officials or others from the duty of obedience to the law of the land which governs other citizens or from the jurisdiction of the ordinary tribunals.”

The independence of any nation’s Judiciary is hinged on the theory of separation of powers, a doctrine that is often believed to rest at the foundation of the Constitution of the United States of America. It holds that liberty is best preserved if the three functions of government—legislation, law enforcement, and adjudication—are in different hands.

The modern idea of separation of powers is to be found in one of the most important eighteenth-century works on political science, the Baron de Montesquieu’s The Spirit of the Laws (1748), which states that: “Political liberty is to be found only when there is no abuse of power… But constant experience shows us that everyman invested with power is apt to abuse it, and to carry his authority as far as it will go … To prevent this abuse, it is necessary from the nature of things that power should be a check to power … When the legislative and executive powers are united in the same person or body … there can be no liberty; … Again there is no liberty if the judicial power is not separated from the Legislative and the executive…

There would be an end of everything, were the same man or the same body, whether of the nobles or of the people to exercise all three powers.” Mabury v. Madison: what breathes life into the united states constitution?

It was the judgment rendered by Chief Justice John Marshall in the celebrated case of William Marbury v. James Madison that breathed life into the US Constitution thus, saving the American State from disintegrating.

The effect of the evergreen judgment of the erudite and highly cerebral Jurist was succinctly captured in the words of Ian Mc-Dougall thus: “With a persuasive stroke of a pen, Justice Marshall defined what ‘checks and balances’ meant in practice and he clarified the role of the Supreme Court of the United States in shaping our culture.

Marshall confirmed that the US Constitution was the supreme law of the land and the Supreme Court was the final arbiter of all legal disputes regardless of the parties involved-in this instance a part of a co-equal branch of the US government.

Marshall starts with a critical premise with which no one, other than those who would champion revolution, could argue- the Constitution is the supreme law of the land and, as such, the Constitution explicitly provides that the judicial power of the United States culminates in the Supreme Court whose power is expressly extended to all cases arising under the laws of the United States.”

In essence, even though it was the representatives of the pioneering thirteen states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgina that created a Grundnorm for America, it was not until the decision of Chief Justice John Marshall in the celebrated case of Marbury v. Madison (supra) that the American revolution was triggered.

Also, it was this decision that put in place a vibrant and irrepressible American Judiciary. It was the masterstroke verdict of Chief Justice John Marshall that gave an Attorney- General appointed by a sitting President who would institute criminal proceedings against the same President who appointed him, as evinced in the similarly celebrated case of United States v. Nixon, President of the United States. (the Watergate scandal case)

The industry qua bravery of the nigerian judiciary in the days of yore – a select few notable cases considered

Permit me to highlight just a few notable cases, wherein the Supreme Court displayed bravery, valour and industry:

In the case of Esugbayi Eleko v Government of Nigeria the Privy Council declared null and void and of no effect whatsoever the deportation of the Oba of Lagos from his domain to an entirely different part of Nigeria on the basis that the Governor has no such power in spite of the fact that the Governor then was vested with both executive and legislative powers.

The court held thus: “No member of the executive can interfere with the liberty or property of a subject except on the condition that he can support the legality of his action before a court of justice.”

Some other cases the Supreme Court has acted bravely include but are not limited to: Doherty v. Balewa, E.O. Lakanmi v. A.G. Western State & Ors, Paul Unogo v. Aper Aku & 2 Ors, Governor of Lagos State v Ojukwu, Obeya Memorial Hospital v Attorney-General of the Federation & Ors., Garba vs. University of Maiduguri, Fawehinmi v Akilu, A-G. Bendel State v A-G. Federation & Ors., Garba v Federal Civil Service Commission, Bello v A-G. Oyo State, Olaniyan v University of Lagos, Military Governor of Ondo State v Adewunmi

The bane affecting the independence of the judiciary in recent years- matters arising

Dispensation of Justice in a Unitarized Judiciary As at 1979, and up to November 1993, the State High Courts in Nigeria exercised unlimited jurisdiction on all matters, whether between citizens, inter se, in the respective States, or between citizens and governments of the various States or between governments of the States and federal agencies therein.

A case in point is when the Shagari led Federal Government attempted to deport Shugaba Abdulrahman Darman in 1982, it was a Borno State High Court, sitting in Maiduguri that initially granted an injunction restraining the deportation exercise, before finally going into the merits of the case to prohibit the Federal Government from deporting the citizen.

The unlimited jurisdiction of the State High Court was also depicted in -Barclays Bank v. Central Bank of Nigeria; Bronik Motors v. Wema Bank and Jammal Steel Structures Ltd v. Africa Continental Bank Ltd, Sequel to the above, unlike the 1979 Constitution which was truly federal in nature, as far as the jurisdiction of the State High Court was concerned, section 272(1) of the 1999 Constitution now subjects the jurisdiction of the State High Court primarily to section 251, which vests exclusive jurisdiction in the Federal High Court in relation to certain defined matters.

It is pertinent to state that the entirety of section 251 of the Constitution constitutes relics of the military incursion into the Nigerian political space, particularly the emergence of General Sani Abacha’s administration in November, 1993.

The military administration of General Sani Abacha promulgated Decree No. 107 of 1993 to delimit the jurisdiction of the State High Court and expand that of the Federal High Court to include, amongst others, any matter or cause involving the Federal Government or any of its agencies.

The Plague of Forum Shopping

The plague of Forum Shopping is a reprehensible phenomenon where courts of concurrent jurisdictions give conflicting judgments qua rulings with more or less the same parties on the same subject-matter.

The Court of Appeal in Ibori v. FRN condemned the practice of forum shopping when it held thus: “There is no provision in the EFCC Act, to the effect that it can pick and choose at will or randomly, which court to arraign and prosecute an accused person. Forum shopping is not a practice recognized or approved under our laws.

Indeed, it is frowned upon, regarded and rightly too, as an aberration and an undisguised wilful attempt to punish an accused person before a verdict of guilt is returned in his criminal trial. By no means and with whatever leverage should prosecution be converted to persecution, victimization, discrimination, deprivation, open denial of fair hearing and an assault on well-defined principles of natural justice and the 1999 Constitution.

You cannot take an accused person from Lagos to Gashua for trial just like that without the law as your forte.” Other cases in which the ugly and retrogressive practice of forum shopping was condemned by the courts include but are not limited to: Dalhatu v. Turaki, Dingyadi & Anor v. INEC (No. 1) (2010) 18 NWLR (Pt. 1224) 154 at 195-196, paras. E – G.

Corruption

Corruption is a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of our nation, bearing its poisonous, deadly and life-threatening fangs on every facet of our national life, including the legal profession.

It is incontrovertible that corruption is a hydra headed monster that is capable of bringing any society to its precipice, including the Judiciary, the third arm of government. Perhaps, apart from genocide, (crime against humanity), there is nothing as lethal, pernicious and virulent as corruption in any society.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...