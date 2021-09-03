Securities and Exchange Commission may liquidate by 2023, Senate warns

…as Commission records N12.37bn budget deficit in 3 years

The Senate, yesterday, warned that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might liquidate by the year 2023, if nothing urgent and drastic was done to rescue the agency from its progressive budget deficits. The apex legislative chamber gave the warning in Abuja, following revelations by the Director-General of the Commission, Lamido Yuguda, at a public hearing organized by the Joint Senate Committee on Finance, National Planning, Foreign and Local Debt; Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions; Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Down Stream; Petroleum Sector & Gas. Yuguda revealed that from January 2021 to June 2021, the Commission realized a revenue portfolio of N11.6 bil-lion, while recording a total expenditure of N16.67 billion, leaving behind a balance of N5.17 billion.

He said that the situation was caused by a market meltdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that SEC was overburdened by a staff strength of 544, including pension for retired officers, and a personnel cost of N10.322 billion. According to him, since June 2020, SEC has been paying 25 per cent of its gross revenue of N1.5 billion to the national treasury. Yuguda claimed that the Commission had an investment portfolio of N6 billion with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) including ownership of Government Treasury Bills. However, he could not provide explanations on the sources of the monies used by the Commission to fund its budget deficit.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos State) frowned at the Commission’s unsubstantiated budget remarks, condemning the DG’s inability to provide evidence of how SEC funded the budget gap. Adeola noted that “in the last three years, the personnel cost has been on the increase. Your salary profile, your top half of the profile is talking about 70% of total emolument of N9 billion, only 30% go to lower cadre. We should know what is happening. This is the second year you are coming with a deficit budget.” A member of the Committee, Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) lamented that the returns generated by the Commission was far below its expenditures. He said: “As a regulator to businesses making profit and you’re not making profit, it is a challenge. In 2019, you had a deficit of N2.9 billion, 2020 you had N4.3 billion and the returns you are getting from these investment securities are way below what can fund it. So, it is either you are borrowing money somewhere to fund these operations which I honestly think is not the best thing to do.

“So, I think that part of what you should be thinking of is how do you right-size your operations within the limit of the revenue that you can generate.” In his contribution, former Borno State Governor and a member of the Committee, Senator Kashim Shettima, also lamented that the Commission might go bankrupt in the next two years. “In the next two years, you are going to go bankrupt. Right now, you are in deficit and unless you come up with solutions, you will become insolvent; incapable of honouring your obligations, urging the DG to think outside the box and stop giving excuses, he said.

