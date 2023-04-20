Securities Bill to provide more investment opportunities

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said that the Investments and Securities Bill 2023, recently passed by the National Assembly, is geared to improve the capital market to make it improve for investors and provide more opportunities for investors. Chief Economist, SEC, Dr. Okey Umeano, stated this in Abuja on Thursday. Dr. Umeano said the ISB 2023 had updated the powers of SEC as well as made provisions to encourage new products in the capital market as well as encourage development of the commodities ecosystem among others. According to him, “the ISB became necessary because the 2007 Investments and Securities Act became outdated. This is a dynamic market; the market changes every day. It got to a point the Act was no longer sufficient to cover some of the new things happening in the market. For instance, we have new products that were not there when that Act was put in place. We have new actors in the market; you can see how Fintech is permeating the market. These things were not there in 2007 when that Act was passed. “This ISB is supposed to accommodate these new operators, these new instruments and new happenings in the market. The Act is now more up to date and in line with present happenings in Nigeria and the global level.