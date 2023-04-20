Securities Bill to provide more investment opportunities

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said that the Investments and Securities Bill 2023, recently passed by the National Assembly, is geared to improve the capital market to make it improve for investors and provide more opportunities for investors. Chief Economist, SEC, Dr. Okey Umeano, stated this in Abuja on Thursday. Dr. Umeano said the ISB 2023 had updated the powers of SEC as well as made provisions to encourage new products in the capital market as well as encourage development of the commodities ecosystem among others. According to him, “the ISB became necessary because the 2007 Investments and Securities Act became outdated. This is a dynamic market; the market changes every day. It got to a point the Act was no longer sufficient to cover some of the new things happening in the market. For instance, we have new products that were not there when that Act was put in place. We have new actors in the market; you can see how Fintech is permeating the market. These things were not there in 2007 when that Act was passed. “This ISB is supposed to accommodate these new operators, these new instruments and new happenings in the market. The Act is now more up to date and in line with present happenings in Nigeria and the global level.
Related Articles
Savannah Energy updates Nigeria CPR
Savannah Energy Plc has announced the publication of an updated Competent Person’s Report (CPR) covering the company’s assets in Nigeria, whereby Gross 2P Reserves increased 27 per cent, together with a financial and operational update for the year to date. The CPR was compiled by CGG Services (UK) Ltd , an independent third-party reserves auditor. […]
ECOWAS Bank mobilises $200m for governments, businesses
The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, at the weekend, announced that it had mobilised over $200 million to finance governments and private sector companies in West Africa. The Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services at the bank, Dr. Mabouba Diagne, disclosed this while speaking at the International Conference on the West African Food […]
Lender, Vanguard Economic Forum Series partner on MSME financing
Ecobank Nigeria and Vanguard Economic Forum Series have announced that they are convening an MSME virtual summit to promote and encourage lending to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. In a press release, the lender said that the theme of the virtual summit is, “Unlocking credit growth in a changing MSME lending […]