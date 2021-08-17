Securities dealers to discuss financial market rebound strategies

Securities dealers in Nigeria have concluded arrangements to review strategies for the nation’s economic growth and development at an interface scheduled to bring top- level financial experts and government functionaries together in, Abuja on August 19.

The forum, tagged National Workshop with the theme: “Leveraging the financial markets to achieve double digit economic growth for Nigeria,” is being organised to identify the gaps in the government’s utilisation of the financial market and the way forward.

The President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, in a statement, said the national workshop’s theme was timely in view of the various challenges facing the financial market and the need to reposition the market for optimal utilisation by all sectors.

“As financial engineers and wealth creators, we advise governments regularly, on the imperative of utilizing the financial market to build infrastructure. This is the basis for this year’s workshop theme.

Our market is largely untapped despite its potential to generate revenue for accelerated infrastructure development.

“The workshop is specially packaged to enable top level decision makers in the government and private sector to come up with initiatives that will enhance overall development of the economy through investment opportunities in the financial market.

