Business

Securities issuers forum’ll aid market devt –SEC

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has expressed optimism that the Securities Issuers Forum (SIF) will create a platform for issuers to engage the commission in order to encourage more listings, improve contribution of issuers to the development of the capital market as key stakeholders, deepen and broaden the market and ultimately contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.

Yuguda, who stated this in his opening address during the virtual inauguration of Securities Issuers Forum by SEC in collaboration with Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, said the SIF had the potential to act as a bridge between the SEC and issuers of securities. According to him, it is also expected that with the establishment of SIF, SEC will be better positioned to engage issuers on capital raising opportunities to facilitate increased participation in the capital market, development of new products to meet funding needs and addressing issues relating to compliance with regulatory requirements.

The SEC DG disclosed that “the idea of a forum for issuers of securities is not novel as such fora exist in other parts of the world to cater to the interests of issuers of securities in the capital market. “In Europe, the European Issuers acts as the voice of issuers of securities representing over 8,000 companies and national associations of issuers of securities. “In the United States of America and South Africa, the American Securities Association and the Debt Issuers Association respectively serve as the associations for issuers of securities. “In Nigeria, the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) the umbrella body for over 3,000 members seeks to protect interests and rights of businesses and ultimately influence policy making.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria slashes LNG Train 7 investment by $2bn

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

RALLY NCDMB   workshop held via zoom drew over 117 participants, including justices of the Supreme Court, Appeal Court, National Industrial Court, Federal High Court and external solicitors   The pragmatic implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act has saved Nigeria the sum of $2 billion in the engineering procurement […]
Business

Japan’s May real wages fall at quickest pace in nearly five years

Posted on Author Reporter

    Japan’s May inflation-adjusted real wages dropped at the fastest pace in nearly five years, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign of labour market stress as the economy takes a heavy blow from the novel coronavirus pandemic. The world’s third-largest economy is bracing for its worst postwar slump in the quarter through […]
Business

Emzor Pharmaceuticals lists N13.7bn bond on NGX

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Emzor Pharmaceuticals has listed its ₦13.7billion 5-Year Series 1 Fixed rate Senior Unsecured Bond, due 2026 exclusively on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited (NGX) yesterday. According to a statement from the exchange, the listing is the first public instrument issued by Emzor Pharmaceuticals and is part of its larger ₦50billion debt issuance programme. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica