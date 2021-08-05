Securities issuers forum’ll aid market devt –SEC

Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has expressed optimism that the Securities Issuers Forum (SIF) will create a platform for issuers to engage the commission in order to encourage more listings, improve contribution of issuers to the development of the capital market as key stakeholders, deepen and broaden the market and ultimately contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.

Yuguda, who stated this in his opening address during the virtual inauguration of Securities Issuers Forum by SEC in collaboration with Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, said the SIF had the potential to act as a bridge between the SEC and issuers of securities. According to him, it is also expected that with the establishment of SIF, SEC will be better positioned to engage issuers on capital raising opportunities to facilitate increased participation in the capital market, development of new products to meet funding needs and addressing issues relating to compliance with regulatory requirements.

The SEC DG disclosed that “the idea of a forum for issuers of securities is not novel as such fora exist in other parts of the world to cater to the interests of issuers of securities in the capital market. “In Europe, the European Issuers acts as the voice of issuers of securities representing over 8,000 companies and national associations of issuers of securities. “In the United States of America and South Africa, the American Securities Association and the Debt Issuers Association respectively serve as the associations for issuers of securities. “In Nigeria, the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) the umbrella body for over 3,000 members seeks to protect interests and rights of businesses and ultimately influence policy making.

