Security: 10,000 police officers undergoing training on digital skills – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday said10,000 police officers are currently undergoing training on digital skills. He also said the Nigeria Police Force has acquired drones as part of new technology to curb crimes and unmask criminal elements. He said the training was due to the security situation in the country and how to overcome the menace. Baba made the discloures while receiving a delegation of the International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL) Foundation, which was led by the Chairman of E-Tech Complete Solutions Ltd, Mr. A.UMustapha(SAN). He said the force will partner effectively with ICDL to ensure a comprehensive digital skill for police officers and men.

He said: “Ten thousand police officers and men are undergoing training on technology. We also make several efforts to ensure that our officers and men are computer literate. “We have computer school in Abeokuta and many of our officers are also undergoing training there.

“With ICDL coming to us now, we are willing to work with you to achieve the best because technology is very important. We will partner with you”. Earlier, the Chairman of E-Tech Complete Solutions Ltd, Mr. A.U Mustapha, SAN, said ICDL has been working with security agencies in Nigeria on how to use digital technology. He said ICDL will give the best of training to officers and men of the police force for the desired results.

 

