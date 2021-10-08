Security Advocacy: LSSTF backs Miss Security Nigeria 2021

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), has thrown its weight behind the Miss Security Nigeria 2021, Nigeria’s first ever and only beauty pageant centrally focused on national security. This, the LSSTF said is because of its desire to influence security advocacy and enlightenment among the youth population in Lagos State and Nigeria.

The contest among 20 young, upwardly mobile, intelligent, and beautiful ladies will promote value orientation, civic engagement and build public trust and confidence in the various security agencies. It will also engender the concepts of conversation and negotiation among the youth population as a way of getting them engaged in security-building efforts. Speaking on the support for the event which will hold at the Lagos NUT Pavilion Conference Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3pm, the Execu-tive Secretary/CEO of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun affirmed that a society is not security-smart after the crime, but before the incident. He therefore urged Nigeria to adopt preventive security measures, where he said security advocacy and education is crucial.

He commended the idea behind Miss Security Nigeria (MSN), because it has great value in impacting the mission of LSSTF. Dr. Balogun added: “Security is the duty of everyone. Nigeria should begin to adopt preventive measures to security rather than wait for the crime to be committed before she pushes. The measures should include something as fundamental and critical to preventive security as observation.

“For example, a five-year-old child in America will likely be able to describe a criminal to a police artist. This will enable the artist arrive at a sketch that may disclose the identity of the assailant. This could enable the security agency to accost the suspect. But not in Nigeria, even a 60-year old man may not be able to do that,” he said. On the essence of the Miss Security Nigeria, the Project Director, Oki Samson said: “The pageant is premised on the understanding of the huge influence which entertainment and celebrity status has among young people.”

