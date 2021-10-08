Metro & Crime

Security Advocacy: LSSTF backs Miss Security Nigeria 2021

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), has thrown its weight behind the Miss Security Nigeria 2021, Nigeria’s first ever and only beauty pageant centrally focused on national security. This, the LSSTF said is because of its desire to influence security advocacy and enlightenment among the youth population in Lagos State and Nigeria.

The contest among 20 young, upwardly mobile, intelligent, and beautiful ladies will promote value orientation, civic engagement and build public trust and confidence in the various security agencies. It will also engender the concepts of conversation and negotiation among the youth population as a way of getting them engaged in security-building efforts. Speaking on the support for the event which will hold at the Lagos NUT Pavilion Conference Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3pm, the Execu-tive Secretary/CEO of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun affirmed that a society is not security-smart after the crime, but before the incident. He therefore urged Nigeria to adopt preventive security measures, where he said security advocacy and education is crucial.

He commended the idea behind Miss Security Nigeria (MSN), because it has great value in impacting the mission of LSSTF. Dr. Balogun added: “Security is the duty of everyone. Nigeria should begin to adopt preventive measures to security rather than wait for the crime to be committed before she pushes. The measures should include something as fundamental and critical to preventive security as observation.

“For example, a five-year-old child in America will likely be able to describe a criminal to a police artist. This will enable the artist arrive at a sketch that may disclose the identity of the assailant. This could enable the security agency to accost the suspect. But not in Nigeria, even a 60-year old man may not be able to do that,” he said. On the essence of the Miss Security Nigeria, the Project Director, Oki Samson said: “The pageant is premised on the understanding of the huge influence which entertainment and celebrity status has among young people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Amotekun arrests 3 herders, 180 cows

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun have arrested three herdsmen and 180 cows for violating the antiopen grazing law of the state. The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had , during the signing of the ant-open grazing bill into law, said he would not allow open grazing in the state despite the […]
Metro & Crime

Ekiti fuel dealer’s kidnappers demand N60m ransom

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Abductors have demanded N60M million to free Mr. Suleiman Akinbami, a fuel station owner in Ekiti State. This came about 48 hours after Akinbami was kidnapped on the premises of one of his petrol stations. Family sources yesterday said the kidnappers called on Tuesday night and demanded the amount before they could release the victim. […]
Metro & Crime

I lost N52m property to #EndSARS protests –APC stalwart

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

PDP seeks compensation for burnt secretariat A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ife Oyedele (an engineer), yesterday said he lost property worth N52 million to the violence which dogged the #EndSARS protests. He stated this before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate cases of police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica