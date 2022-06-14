Security agencies kill bandit, foil kidnap attempt along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Security operatives deployed in Kaduna State to fight bandits on the platform of Police’ Operation Puff Adder and Army’s Operation Thunder Strike have jointly foiled a kidnap attempt by suspected bandits along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway.

The operatives also killed one terrorist in the kidnap attempt that took place yesterday.

Spokesman of the police command, Muhammed Jalige, in a statement said AK47 and nine motorcycles were among the items recovered from the fleeing bandits.

Jalige said: “The dividend of the renewed vigor and purposeful synergy between the Police and the military in Kaduna State came to the fore yet again on Monday 13th June 2022 at about 0255hrs, when the combined team of Police Operation Puff Adder and that of the Nigerian Army Operation Thunder Strike while on routine patrol along Kaduna –Abuja Highway at Sabon Sara, had an encounter with armed bandits’ who were on their nefarious mission along the busy highway.”

He added that the “marauding armed bandits were intercepted at the Sabon Sara where exchange of fire ensued as a result of which the friendly forces succeeded in truncating the bandits’ mission, forcing them to retreat into the forest as one bandit was neutralized.”

He said following the search of the general area, “an AK47 rifle and nine (9) bandits’ operational motorcycles were recovered while the high spirited operatives are not resting on their oars in ensuring the safety of motorists and other legitimate road users.”

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State, CP Yekini A. Ayoku, also pleaded his commitment, assuring the operatives that their sacrifices towards ensuring public safety would not go unrewarded. Jalige said it is expected that the injured criminal elements will be hibernating in nearby communities to access healthcare services.

He added: “The CP called on the general public to report any person or group nursing gunshot wounds to the nearest security formation as he assured them of prompt response at all time.”

