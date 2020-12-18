Security agents discover ammunition in Ebonyi market

…arrest two suspects

Security agents yesterday intercepted two Black Marias loaded with ammunition and carbides in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital. The ammunition and carbides were loaded with building materials and allegedly smuggled into the state through Yola, Adamawa State. Two people were reportedly arrested in connection with the ammunition.

The discovery at the building materials market in Abakaliki caused gridlock on the adjoining roads and streets. Policemen, soldiers and personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) cordoned off the building materials market while vehicles were diverted to other roads and streets. However, the security agents did not agree on which of the agency should evacuate the ammunition which were loaded inside drums. But Governor Dave Umahi, who heard the news of the discovery, rushed to the market.

The governor, it was learnt, ordered the evacuation of the ammunition to the Nkwagu Military Cantonment in the metropolis. One of the traders at the building materials market, who did not want his name in print, told New Telegraph that they were in the market when security agents informed them that ammunition and explosive devices were discovered in the market. He said: “We came into the market this morning for our daily business transactions and saw security agents – the police, Army, DSS full everywhere. We were told that ammunition was loaded with goods into the market. We were also told that explosives were also loaded with the goods and ammunition.

“So, there is tension every where in the building materials market. “Police, Army, DSS had a heated argument on which of them to evacuate the ammunition and the explosive devices. It became a very serious issue.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, could not be reached because she was out of the state for an official function

