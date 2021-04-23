Security agents foil attempted jail break in Kano

Metro & Crime

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Security agents on Thursday foiled an attempted jail break by inmates of Kurmawa prison located within the Emir’s Palace in Kano.
The spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kano, Musbahu Lawal, told reporters that the attempt was masterminded by some condemned prisoners who caused pandemonium in the prison.
Lawal said a dispute had ensued when prison officials tried to retrieve illicit items, including phones, from the condemned criminals.
The pandemonium led to gunshots with frightened residents of the neighbourhood running indoors as they prepared to break their Ramadan fast.
“We have put down the rebellion through the concerted efforts of the prison officials, normalcy has been restored as all inmates are back in their confinement,” the spokesperson said to journalists.
The official debunked speculations that the crisis was over shortage or poor quality food supplied to the inmates by a businessman, Abdul-Samad Rabiu.

