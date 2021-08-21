News

Security: Ajeromi Ifelodun needs proactive representative –Chima

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Hon. Francis Bartholomew Chima, an aspirant to the Federal House of Representatives in Ajeromi/Ifelodun area of Lagos under the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023 has said that it will take him just a year to return peace to the constituency. He stated this during an event that held in Lagos yesterday.

“We only need peace in Ajegunle, once there is peace there is no insecurity and what is peace, it is when you make everybody comfortable, when they can afford three daily meal, once this is guaranteed there won’t be any trouble. “There won’t be stealing but when somebody wakes up in the morning, and he has no where to go, no food on the table, such will easily take to crime and even desire death, that is the trend in Ajegunle. “Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal constituency need somebody like me, who can move closer and humble himself to listen to them, then Ajegunle will be better.

“What they need is a listening ear, they want to talk and be heard and once you hear you can do. Most of those things I do in time past are often not premeditated, I do it as I am being led to but I know Ajegunle will experience a new thing soonest. “I am offering a new phase to politics in PDP even after 2023 within a year, they will see the difference.” Chief Bartholomew Chima said. In the mood of celebration, Chima gave out gifts items to the widows in the area. “I started investing my money in Ajegunle in 2011 when I had not ventured into politics, I started doing great things in Ajegunle since then, now going into real politics in 2023,12 years after, I don’t need marketing, you don’t need sales promotion for an effectual drug like ‘Alabukun’”.

