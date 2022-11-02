Security Alert: No cause for alarm –Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), yesterday allayed fears that the nation was safe in spite of the security alerts from some embassies, saying the security forces had beefed up security within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the neighbouring states. He gave the assurance at a budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Defence. The minister urged Nigerians to be vigilant at all times insisting that the situation was absolutely under total control of the security agencies.

He said: “If you remember, yesterday, the Security Council met and we discussed this threat and it was believed that we will not take it lightly. “We tried to verify the source of the threat or the pronouncement made by the US government. “We tried to identify countries that were also interested in the same remarks made by the US government and we are of the opinion that the best way to go about it is to continue and where possible beef up security in Abuja and its contiguous states, that is Nasarawa, Niger and the rest of them.”

