Security analyst Ekhomu dies at 66

Renowned private security expert Dr. Ona Ekhomu is dead.

Ekhomu passed on Monday night after he took ill few weeks ago.

It was learnt that his wife contacted his colleagues in the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) about two weeks ago and notified them he contracted COVID-19.

“She notified industry players that he had contracted COVID and solicited prayers for her husband.

“But this morning we received the sad news of his passing on Monday night,’ a source said.

A quick search on his Facebook page showed that Dr. Ekhomu’s last post was five days ago where he shared novelist, Chimamanda Adichie’s TED speech of 2020 that chronicled her experience with a roommate in the United States.

Born in March 1955, Ekhomu was the Chairman, Transworld Security Systems and a founding member of the American Society for Industry Security (ASIS) International in Nigeria.

He held several leadership positions in the private security sector both in Nigeria and Africa.

At the time of this report, his family was yet to make an official announcement.

