Security and 2023 elections

As Nigeria winds down on this cycle of elections, BIYI ADEGOROYE examines the threat posed by electoral violence and sundry insecurity issues to the credibility of the elections and the legitimacy of leaders, who might emerge therefrom

The warning that the election is not war, sounded by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Mongunu (rtd) pointed to one thing – that the elections this weekend would come with some forms of violence. Coming from such high levels, there are bases for warnings.

Whereas at least 14 people, including eight policemen and a senatorial candidate were killed in pre-election and election violence on February 25, the governorship and states House of Assembly election are expected to be remarkably different. On February 22, in the buildup to the elections, some gunmen set ablaze the branded vehicle of Hon Offor, Chukwuego, of the PDP in Enugu State. They proceeded to Eke Out, in Amichi and killed the Labour Party Senatorial candidate in Enugu East, Hon Oyibo Chukwu.

Besides, in many parts of the country, there were volleys of attacks on political opponents, despite the peace accord signed by the political parties. From Bauchi State to Osun, Lagos and even Enugu and Ebonyi states, politicians and their supporters alike have never hidden their desperation for power. In Osun State in particular, the All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed that 15 of its members were killed in election violence during the presidential polls, while the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), said they recorded three fatalities.

The incidents have sparked exchange of tantrums among both political parties. PDP Chairman in Osun, Dr Akindele Adekunle warned the National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore against using the situation as a smokescreen to instigate arrests of his members.

But both parties have called on the police authorities to investigate the crimes and apprehend the culprits. In Oyo State, a councillor on the platform of the PDP, Hon. Sulimon Ariyibi, from Ward 10, Ibadan South East Local Government was on Friday shot dead by some political hoodlums.

The deceased was attacked and killed in his house at Ile Tuntun area, Ibadan in the presence of his wife and kids. He was said to have been killed by suspected people allegedly working for another political party in the state. The deceased and two others yet to be identified were confirmed dead upon arrival at the Adeoyo State hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan. At the Hospital, the Federal lawmaker representing Ibadan South East/North East Federal constituency, Hon. Abass Adigun, confirmed the sad story, condemning the attack on his boys.

He also alleged that APC boys launched the attack on his boys who were together with him on campaign trail around Ile Tuntun- Idi Arere axis of the city. Adigun said: “This is really sad. This is coming few hours before the election. The police need to act fast to address this urgent situation, Governor Seyi Makinde is a peace-loving person. He doesn’t want any violence in the state and he has instructed us not to respond to any form of intimidation or attack from any opposition party in the state. So how could anyone attack us with guns and other dangerous weapons in the name of politics?” In Delta, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori has escaped death on two occasions, following attacks on his convoy by unidentified gunmen.

In Rivers State, the story is largely the same as a number of candidates have raised the alarm over attacks. In Lagos State, several thugs have stormed opposition strongholds like Eti Osa, Ajeromi, Isolo and Oshodi Isolo, and some parts of Surulere, openly warning supporters of other political parties against exercising their franchise. In more frenetic cases, they disrupted the electoral process, snatching ballot boxes in the full glare of law enforcement agents.

Interestingly, a video wherein the General Manager of Lagos State Park Management Authority, Musilu Akinsanya, (aka MC Oluomo), an All Progressives Congress (APC) member in Lagos, threatening the electorate and their children to not vote for any other political party in the state has been trending online. Specifically, his threat makes is liable under the Electoral Act 2022 as amended. Section 128 of Act states: “A person who directly or indirectly, by his or herself or by another person on his or her behalf, makes use of or threatens to make use of any force, violence or restrain; inflicts or threatens to inflict by his or herself or by any other person, any minor or serious injury, damage, harm or loss on/ against a person in order to induce or compel that person to vote or refrain from voting, or on account of such person having voted or refrained from voting; by abduction, duress, or a fraudulent device or contrivance, impedes or prevents the free use of the vote by a voter or thereby compels, induces, or prevails on a voter to give or refrain from giving his vote, is guilty of the offence.”

The situation is not any better in Cross Rivers North which was en-gulfed in panic over massive police deployment in a move designed to suppress and intimidate voters in the area said to be PDP stronghold in order to rig the governorship election for the APC. Recall that the incumbent APC governor, Prof. Ben Ayade lost his bid to the Senate three weeks ago during the presidential and National Assembly elections to a sitting Senator, Jerigbe Agom Jerigbe. Prior to the presidential and National Assembly elections, the house of the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Mr. Vena Ikem, also from the district, was vandalised by armed men alleged to have been sponsored. Cars and other valuables worth millions of Naira were also not spared. Apparently learning from Nigeria electoral history where estimated 400 people have lost their lives during elections, the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, whose agency is the lead security outfit for internal security, said about 450, 000 security agents, comprising the Police, Navy, Civil Defense, Immigration, EFCC and others were mobilised for the elections. Besides, Baba “election security is always before, during and after the elections. The one after is normally what can be referred to as post-election violence. I believe our operation plans go beyond the announcement of results. That is why we are expecting that there might be, or if there isany reaction after the announcement of the election results, then the situation must be confronted frontally based on how it presents itself during which minimum force to bring down the situation would be employed. For that purpose, we are ever ready.” And reviewing the outcome of the elections, especially as far as security in concerned, the Usman Baba said 203 suspects were arrested in connection with electoral violence during the Presidential/National Assembly poll in the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and 18 firearms of various descriptions were recovered from suspected political thugs during the election. In this regard, of the police responded to about 185 major incidents across the country during the elections, and all the cases are at various stages of investigations at the Nigeria Police Electoral Offences Desks and this would be concluded and processed to the Legal Department of the INEC for prosecution. Ahead of yesterday’s Governorship/House of Assembly Elections, the police and strategic election managers had re-energised their operational plans in order to effectively police the country during the period. He charged the officers to rise to national duty and sustain the high operational level that is attracting broad commendation to the Force. “You must be prepared to work more assiduously towards providing the requisite strategic leadership in your various posts for your personnel in guaranteeing an electoral and general public space that will remain stable, peaceful and secure enough to keep citizens in no doubt of our unwavering commitment to their yearnings for a credible electoral process as we cap up the 2023 General Elections in a few days’ time. “This is more so that some unpatriotic elements have been attempting to negatively utilize the social media to post fake news, videos and other materials with the sole intent of heating up the polity, fueling political bitterness, and inflaming the national security space”. But contrary to his projections, Nigerians have proven to be largely peaceful and law-abiding after the presidential and National Assembly elections, even in the face of unimpressive performance of INEC, especially over the electoral umpire’s failure to effectively utilise the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and the I-REV which was much touted to transmit election results to INEC headquarters real time. Though INEC reportedly suffered over 200 cyber-attacks, Nigerians in their numbers were curious about the Commission’s action or inaction especially about the results of the presidential elections. They not only suspected foul play, some believe the electoral umpire only give credence to the credo: “Political power does not rest with those who cast votes; political power rests with those who count votes.” Nonetheless, resorting to violence was not in their plans. Identifying causes of electoral violence and insecurity, Chief Mike Ejiofor, a security expert and lawyer, said it is borne out of desperation on the part of politicians to win by hook or crook, “because they feel they cannot manipulate the process.” He added that “INEC, haven bungled the first sets of elections, with the fake promise that they were going to do the right thing; if INEC insists on doing the right thing; it is going to be very difficult for the politicians to manipulate the process. So the only option left for them is violence or attack. The only way to solve it is for our security agencies to not only be impartial but firm in their action in dealing with any culprit.” Some observers have frowned at security agencies’ failure to learn from history. Another security expert said: “There is what we call institutional memory.

The police know the danger signals are there before the elections. They should have identified some of these flashpoints and prepared for them ahead of the elections. “From previous elections, certain areas in the country are prone to much violence. The police should have geo-mapped these areas and prepared for them accordingly. A number of such places are in Lagos. The same can be said of areas which have become strongholds of some political parties and there is a propensity for thuggery in such areas.

“Ahead of these elections, for instance, over 40 attacks on INEC facilities have been attacked. Some have even been set ablaze. The reasons for such arson are known to them but the police owe it a duty to work accordingly with this information and strategies for election security. “The security agencies should also embrace technology and utilize verifiable video evidence and information on social media as a basis for arresting perpetrators of electoral violence. The police acted on video of their men who were extorting money and involved in other unprofessional acts. They should also replicate this in prosecuting electoral offences.” Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, said that in every election, security of voters, sensitive material and INEC personnel must be given adequate attention before, during and after the elections.

He lamented that “the Electoral Offences Commission has not been established, though the law has provision for it. The fact is that INEC cannot handle election matters and also handle arrest and prosecution of electoral offenders. “We have had many cases of election offences in the past where elections, such that the electoral process was badly affected and this should be of interest to all. We need to learn from all these and improve on the process. “I think whatever happens the new government that will take office in the month of May should set up the Electoral Offences Commission, which will separately and specifically have the power and capacity to prosecute election offenders. We need a separate boy, because INEC cannot handle it.

It has too much responsibility.” Electoral violence portends negative consequences to every election according to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. It is a possible basis for annulment, and can threaten the credibility and legitimacy of the elected officials and government emerging therefrom, especially when such elections cannot be said to be free, fair and credible.

