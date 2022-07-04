Security and the 2023 campaigns

Security, economy, andcorruptionwere the most outstanding issues in the 2015 and 2019 elections. Of the triune matters, security has already placed itself as the most contemporary issue of any credible campaign in 2022-23. Increased insurgency in the days ahead will make it more relevantandurgent.

Unfortunately, Nigerians did not pay attention to what the presidential candidates were saying or glossed over it in the 2015 and 2019 elections. Candidates paid lip service to insecurity, and the rhetoric was jaundiced promises of “fighting insecurity from the frontline,” which meant nothing as asecuritystrategy.

Theresultisthatinthepast seven years, insecurity has continued to be the bane of Nigeria. The situation has become hopeless because it has defied all government actions to at least ameliorate it, not to talk of completely eradicating it. Weareatthesameplaceagainontheeveof a general election, and this time we expect candidateswillprovidecomprehensivestrategies for tackling insecurity to the electorate duringthecampaigntoallowthepeoplemakean informed decision on whom to vote for based on their acceptance of a candidate’s security strategy that he will implement when elected. This will assuage the people’s concerns and give them hope for the future.

For many reasons, addressing our internalsecuritychallengesshouldbethethematic thrust of our presidential campaign. It is evident that 2023 campaign is about how severe internal insecurity is threatening the existenceofthenation. Insecurityhasrippleeffects on our economy, starting from agriculture to manufacturing.

Despite heavy investment by CBN in agriculture in the past seven years, agricultural productivity has been suboptimal, going by statistics.Besides, the massive destructionoflivesandpropertieshascreated an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. No severe and productive activity can flourish in such an environment.

Foreign Direct Investment has dropped or stagnated in the period under review as we continue to trail behind South Africa and Egypt despite being Africa’s biggest economy. Lack of investment in productive industries has widened the gulf in youth unemployment, which has aggravated social vices.

As part of the media’s role in the forthcoming election campaign in Nigeria, they must challengethecandidatestopresenttheirplans for dealing with insecurity to the electorate.

It is a public service that the traditional and online media must critically evaluate these plans and strategies by the candidates and educate the public on them to enable the electorate know what each candidate has to offer in tackling insecurity. They must organise dialogues, fora, and debates focusing on security where the candidates would come forward with detailed, innovative, and practical ideas and solutions to the insecurity problems.

The media must provide a level playing field and open fora for disseminating campaigninformation onhoweach candidate will tackle insecurity without bias toward any of the candidates based on political affiliations, ideology, and patrimony.

Themedia’sprimary functionistoeducatethepublicandhelpshape public opinion. I suggest all media houses devote the necessary attention to covering presidentialcampaignissuesoninsecurity without discrimination. Theissueofinsecurityiscentral to the upcoming campaigns because you cannot have democracy without either free citizens or a secure sovereign national space. The APC presidential candidate must go to work and develop novel and practical solutions to the issue of insecurity, as he faces the danger of being viewed from the prism of party platform .

This is because it is under the watch of the ruling party that insurgency has risen to alarming heights in the recent times.

Ni gerians would rightly deserve to know what the candidate will do differently. This cannot be time for business as usual. The electorate needs more from any APC government, and the presidential candidate must convince them to trust him to tackle insecurity.

Although it may be a hard sell, I am convinced that a good and innovative security strategy, with the passion and conviction of the presidential candidate, will go a long way to get the buy-in of the electorate. On the other hand, the PDP candidate needsanewnarrativebeyondthetypicalrhetoric on tackling security crises without any tangible and practical solution

PDP security strategy needs to be germane to the changing contextofNigeria’sdeplorablesecuritycrises. This strategy may be a hard sell, too, because PDP has its fair share of failings in tackling insecurity at the initial stages, allowing it to get out of hand during its time in power.

The new political forces led by Peter Obi of Labour Party and, Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP and other candidates of other parties havetheir jobscutoutbecausethesepresidential candidates have the advantage of coming to Nigerian electorate with new thinking and of not carrying the baggage of failure in tackling insecurity unlike APC and PDP.

Their security strategy, if fresh, deep and well articulated, may enjoy the acceptance of mostly youths who are ready to try new things and experiment with their future. Some pertinent questions suffice: What essential elements of insecurity must presidential candidates articulate and expose to Nithe electorate about tackling the problem in Nigeria under their presidency? What “ingredients” should the insecurity solution “soup” have?

What contextual underpinnings must he consider when dealing with Nigeria’s insecurity? These simple questions provide the analytical framework for evaluating and assessingthelevelofintegrityandpotencyofthe securitystrategiesofthesecandidates.

Themedia and the electorate must critically analyse candidates’ strategies and plans to ascertain their efficacy, albeit on paper. Statutorily, many of the internal security challenges prevalent in Nigeria fall within the responsibilities and purview of the Police. Persistent neglect of the Police and its misuse havecombinedtodebauchitscapacitytomeet thepeople’ssecuritydemands.

Theincreasing viciousnessandveracityofviolenceacrossthe country further call to question the capability of the Police to conduct its policing functions effectively. There is no gainsaying that policing has virtually collapsed in Nigeria today. We presently deploy our military across 34 of the 36 states in the country, saddled with tasks that the Police should perform.

That many Nigerians have lost confidence in the Police is an understatement and a significant challenge. Forthepresidentialcandidates, acompletereform and decentralisation of the Police must be the prime agenda in the security strategy, and this must be a focal issue in the campaign. Critical questions for candidates are: how do they intend to restore people’s confidence in thePolice? Howwilltheytackletheretraining, retooling, and general welfare of the Police?

The pendent issue ofstatepolice deserves an intense conversation, and the people must draw commitment to its implementation. Another critical issue is the porousness of our national borders, and this has exacerbated violence and criminalities because of the seamless access to sophisticated weapons across Nigeria’s borders and the unhindered movement of criminals into the country.

Officially, Nigeria has about 84 approved land bordercontrolpointsbutover1,400illegalborder crossings. The stretch along the Northern boundarieswithBeninRepublic, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon are potential crossing points for illicit arms dealers, kidnappers, terrorists, and other criminals due to the dry Sahel vegetation and open Savannah terrain. Security experts have continuously warned that unless we address the issue of border security, the success expected in the fight against banditry will remain a mirage. Whatwillthepresidentialcandidatesdoabout our porous borders?

The electorate must ask tough questions to candidates on the issue of legal and illegal border control. The next issue is how to deal with ungoverned spaces and huge forests that provide a haven for bandits, terrorists, and criminals.

Recent attacks in Kaduna airport, Kaduna – Abuja trains, and swaths of areas in Borno, Zamfara, Katsina and Nasarawa states were logistically possible because of insurgents and bandits in the Sambisa Forest in Borno State, Kuyambana and Ajja Forests in Zamfara, Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina and Guma Forest in Nasarawa State. In Imo and Anambrastates, secessionistagitatorsandthe “unknown gunmen” have made the different forests in the States their hiding place. Having a large mass of ungoverned areas in the hands of armed bandits is a precursor tobecomingafailedstate. Hencegovernment, at all levels, must assert its authority and firm control over all forests and rural areas. How will the candidates manage this problem of ungoverned spaces to stop Nigeria from becoming a failed state under their watch?

The last issue is our military’s capacity and combat efficiency in terms of workforce and equipment to deal with kinetic and nonkinetic engagements. Giventheasymmetrical natureofterrorism, banditryandinsurgency, the Nigerian military needs all the support it can get, especially from a president.

Compared with other armies in countries with similarterrorismandinsurgencyissues(like Pakistan and Egypt), our military personnel pales in number and defence spending as a percentage of GDP. Nigeria’s military personnel is about 190,000 whilst that of Pakistan is approximately 1,495,000, whilst our defence spendingtoGDPis0.63%, thatofEgyptis1.2%. Thepresidentialcandidates’ strategymustexplain to the electorate how they will deal with these anomalies. Thedebateonthecyclicalnatureofinsecurity and unemploymentisraging. Someargue that insecurity has helped push Nigeria’s unemployment levels to about 40%, while others say that the high unemployment rate causes the youths to engage in all forms of criminality, insurgency, and terrorism.

This chicken and egg conundrum of insecurity and unemploymentisbeyondthescopeofthisdiscourse ; however, we assume thatthe presidentialcandidatesmustarticulateawayofreducingboth social menaces crimpling our country. How they will do this should be the focal point of their campaign messages.

Nigerians would like to hear from the presidential candidates their definitive position on issues of reform and decentralisation of policing, citizens’ involvement in security management, tackling terrorism, border security management, and youthunemployment.

Itisourdutyasanelectorate to demand these from the candidates. And cast our votes based on our conviction of who holds the best chance of making Nigeria great again.

