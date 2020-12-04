Security breach: Two bullion vans impounded, drivers arrested

Police yesterday arrested two bullion van drivers and impounded their vehicles at Ajah area of Lagos State for breaching the security of the vans. This came barely 24 hours after the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, asked banks to provide adequate security for their bullion vans. Odumosu on Tuesday frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of banks and financial institutions to the security of banks’ facilities and cash in transit.

The drivers were arrested by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gbolahan Olugbemi, in charge of Ajah Command. It was learnt that the area commander ordered his men to arrest the two bullion van drivers and impounded their vehicles.

The vans were impounded for violating approved standard species escort procedure which includes an escort vehicle in front and at back with a minimum of four mobile policemen in each vehicle with the bullion van at the middle.

The vans were said to be without any escort vehicle. Odugbemi said the arrest came after a meeting held by the state Police Commissioner, Odumosu, with the management of banks and their subsidiaries on Tuesday. He said: “In ensuring compliance, I ordered the two bullion vans found somewhere at Ajah and Lekki to be impounded for breach of security and their drivers arrested. We are not going to tolerate such acts in the state anymore and we have also been directed to go after them.

Like this: Like Loading...