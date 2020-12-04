Metro & Crime

Security breach: Two bullion vans impounded, drivers arrested

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police yesterday arrested two bullion van drivers and impounded their vehicles at Ajah area of Lagos State for breaching the security of the vans. This came barely 24 hours after the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, asked banks to provide adequate security for their bullion vans. Odumosu on Tuesday frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of banks and financial institutions to the security of banks’ facilities and cash in transit.

The drivers were arrested by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gbolahan Olugbemi, in charge of Ajah Command. It was learnt that the area commander ordered his men to arrest the two bullion van drivers and impounded their vehicles.

The vans were impounded for violating approved standard species escort procedure which includes an escort vehicle in front and at back with a minimum of four mobile policemen in each vehicle with the bullion van at the middle.

The vans were said to be without any escort vehicle. Odugbemi said the arrest came after a meeting held by the state Police Commissioner, Odumosu, with the management of banks and their subsidiaries on Tuesday. He said: “In ensuring compliance, I ordered the two bullion vans found somewhere at Ajah and Lekki to be impounded for breach of security and their drivers arrested. We are not going to tolerate such acts in the state anymore and we have also been directed to go after them.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

Ebonyi: 20 hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…schools remain closed -Deputy gov   At least 20 staff of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AEFUTHA), Ebonyi State have tested positive for coronavirus since June 29, 2020.   This came as the state government yesterday said schools across the state remain closed.   The AE-FUTHA Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr. […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom: 15 arrested for village head, youth’s murder

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Police have arrested 15 people for allegedly killing Chief Henry Esimeme, the village head of Nsie community, and a youth, Sunday Walter Ukoh, in the Okobo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Frederick N-Nudam, said in a statement yesterday that 14 people have also been declared […]
Metro & Crime

Nigeria’s first national hockey captain, Aligbe, dies at 66

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s first female national hockey captain, Deaconess Agnes Ozili Aligbe (nee Ukwadia) is dead. She died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State, after a brief illness. She was aged 66. Mrs. Aligbe led the Nigerian team to the hockey championship in Germany in 1975 and India […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: