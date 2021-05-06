Security breaches: Akeredolu threatens traditional rulers

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State Thursday threatened traditional rulers in the state over security breaches including cultism, and chieftaincy disputes.

Akeredolu, who read riot act to the traditional rulers, said he would sanction any monarch who allowed foreigners, especially Fulani herdsmen, to settle in their domain without recourse to the state government.

Akeredolu, in a statewide broadcast to address issues of illegal herders in the forest reserves and the crisis in Owo and Ikare-Akoko in which over nine persons were killed and several others injured, warned that any traditional ruler who could not curtail the activities of cultists in his domain would be sanctioned according to the law.

The governor said his government would not hesitate to impose 24- hour curfew on any community where there are crises and any culpable traditional rulers shall be sanctioned.

Like this: Like Loading...