Security breakdown in Nigeria scary –Makarfi

…says country in deeper pit than we realize

 

A former caretaker Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has described the prevailing security situation in the country as scary.

 

Makarfi, in a statement he personally signed in Kaduna, called on the government at all levels to do more in tackling the menace, saying that the country was in a deeper pit than the people realize.

 

Makarfi said: “Of all the challenges, to me, the biggest and most scary is the seeming breakdown of security in most parts of the country.

 

That the provision of security is the primary purpose of government, is a trite and worn-out cliché, but it  bears repeating here. Governments at all levels must therefore strive to remain faithful to this mandate, realising though that they need the support and understanding of all citizens to succeed.”

 

He added: “Incidences of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities are becoming the order of the day across the country.

 

Economic and social activities are therefore stalling, leading to a stagnation of our development as a people and a nation.

 

“There can be no development without stability; and there can be no stability without adequate security that affords all the chance to pursue various legitimate means of livelihood. And no investor, local or foreign will bring their capital to a place in which security of life and property is not guaranteed.

 

So, North, South, East and West, we need to realise that we are in a deeper pit than we seem to acknowledge. “Governments at all levels must therefore lead the quest for us to get out of this quagmire by upping the ante and tempo of this fight against insecurity in all its ramifications.

 

The rejigging of the security architecture and equipping it with all the necessary wherewithal is paramount.

 

“Even though this is government’s primary responsibility, it cannot be effectively shouldered to the exclusion of the citizens. It is therefore incumbent on governments at all levels to embrace all and give all a sense of belonging through inviting and as much as practicable

