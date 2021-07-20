Security challenges: Be positive about Nigeria, PFN President tells Nigerians abroad

In spite of the series of challenges she is currently facing, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has advised Nigerians living abroad to develop a positive attitude about their nation.

Besides, Wale Oke, who is also the Presiding Bishop of The Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, asserted that concerted efforts must be made by all Nigerians to ensure the nation does not become a failed state as being envisaged in some quarters In a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital through his Media Assistant, Kayode Oladeji, the renowned cleric, who is currently in the United States of America for the annual convention of his ministry in America and Canada, said these on Sunday while dedicating a branch of his church in Maryland, USA.

According to him: “The truth of the matter is that, there’s no place like home. In this way, I want to implore all Nigerians living in other countries of the world to develop a positive disposition towards Nigeria.

Unless we all see the country as our common heritage and a project that must not fail, we will continue to move in the abyss of hopelessness and by doing so, ruining the future of generations yet unborn.”

He said though Nigeria is currently at crossroads and going through some challenges that bother on insecurity and economic hardship, among others, the situation he maintained, was not irredeemable.

