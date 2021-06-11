News

Security challenges: Nigeria needs divine intervention – ADC

Posted on

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday said Nigeria needs divine intervention to be able to solve the multifaceted challenges facing the country. ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, who spoke at a prayer session organised by the party, also blamed the nation’s problem on ‘elite hypocrisy.’ Nwosu regretted that Nigeria was lagging behind despite her enormous human and natural resources. “We are playing myopic politics. Some countries that are UN permanent members do have the population Nigeria is blessed with. “We get diverted by little home challenges and forget the role the country is supposed to play in the world. That is why we decided to give this country back to God,” he explained.

Our Reporters

News

CDC reports 255,076 US deaths from coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,476 to 255,076. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, […]
News

Oyetola canvasses active, soft forces against insecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that a blend of active and soft forces was required to win the war against insurgency and perpetually restore peace to Nigeria.   He, however, advocated collective efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country, noting that collaborative effort and patriotism remained the tool that both the […]
News

Marwa to drug barons: We’ll smoke you out

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired General Mohammed Buba Marwa, has again warned drug barons and traffickers still unrelenting in their illicittradethathisagencywas equally poised to smoke them out of their hiding places and make them face the consequences of their crime.   Marwa issued the warning yesterday while reacting […]

