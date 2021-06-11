Security challenges: Nigeria needs divine intervention – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday said Nigeria needs divine intervention to be able to solve the multifaceted challenges facing the country. ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, who spoke at a prayer session organised by the party, also blamed the nation’s problem on ‘elite hypocrisy.’ Nwosu regretted that Nigeria was lagging behind despite her enormous human and natural resources. “We are playing myopic politics. Some countries that are UN permanent members do have the population Nigeria is blessed with. “We get diverted by little home challenges and forget the role the country is supposed to play in the world. That is why we decided to give this country back to God,” he explained.

