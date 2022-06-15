Security challenges taking toll on revenue –FG

The Federal Government revealed on Tuesday the deteriorating security situation has greatly affected its revenue.

The acting Accountant General of the Federation Chukwuyere Anamekwe sounded the alarm at a retreat for members of the Technical Sub-Committee on Cash Management organised by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) in Abuja.

He said the decrease in government revenue and a surge in government expenditure were triggered by insecurity and the social needs of the citizenry. Anamekwe called for “an articulated deployment of fiscal discipline and strategies that will help mitigate these challenges”.

He added: “Now that these challenges stare us in the face, you are all expected at this gathering to come out with ideas that will push us through.” Anamekwe urged public sector cash managers to identify the challenges to revenue generation and other means of enhancing inflow into Federal Government coffers; ensure the cutting down the cost of governance in the most acceptable way. He, however, warned that “there must be a limit to costcutting”.

He also told cash managers to ensure synergy amongst and within stakeholders in the sub-committee as well as ensuring that the subcommittee gives quality and profitable advice to the Federal Cash Management Committee.

The representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Hussaini Kagara, of the Banking Services Department, told participants to take advantage of the papers that would be presented to “know how we can maximize our revenue base”.

He urged the participants to come up with “ways to block loopholes and ideas to deal with the revenue issues affecting the Nigerian economy”. Kagara said: “I urge you to come up with suggestions that can help government manage expenditures.”

