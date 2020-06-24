Security chiefs agree on new operational strategies, synergy

Worried by the precarious security situation in some parts of the country, service, security and intelligence chiefs, have held a closed-door meeting aimed at getting the nation out of the obvious conundrum. Specifically, the meeting, which was convened by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonisakin, dwelt extensively on the urgent needs to evolve new operational strategies, as well as enhance existing inter-agency synergy for optimal results.

It comes barely a week after President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed serious concerns over the state of insecurity in the country, occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and the like. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) had, while briefing State House correspondents last week, conveyed the dissatisfaction of President Buhari over the worsening state of insecurity in the country. Consequent upon the presidential directive for a reversal of the situation, the CDS has met with the highest echelon of the military and security agencies. The disclosure was made in a statement yesterday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche. The DMO coordinator said the meeting with the country’s Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies was to deliberate on current security situation in some parts of the country. According to him, “The meeting was one of the series of meetings to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the lingering security challenges bedevilling the nation.

“The meeting, which was well attended by heads of security architecture in the country, dwelled on developing and mapping out new strategies to promptly address the untoward security situation rising from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling as well as other sundry criminalities, particularly in the North. “The Service Chiefs and Heads of Security Agencies noted that essential consultations have been made with relevant stakeholders across the country with a view to collaborating with the military and security agencies to promptly address the security challenges and bring respite to the regions.

“The CDS, who pointed out that security is everyone’s business, solicited the support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians for the Armed Forces and security agencies in tackling the security challenges in Nigeria in order to speedily restore sanity to the troubled regions.” Present at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, and Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu. Also in attendance were the Director General, Department of State Services (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi; Director General, Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Ahmed Abubakar; Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Air Vice Marshall Muhammed Usman, and the Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Abdullahi Mohammadu.

Like this: Like Loading...