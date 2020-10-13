Security chiefs visit Kaduna communities attacked by bandits

Senior security officers yesterday visited Kadai and Kidandan communities, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, following attacks by bandits in the area at the weekend.

The security chiefs were led by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, who stood in for Governor Nasir El-Rufai. The security chiefs were briefed on arrival at Kadai village and were taken to the scene of the attack by the District Head of Fatika, Alhaji Nuhu Lawal Umar.

At least twelve persons were said to have been killed and about seven injured when gunmen invaded the communities at the weekend.

The attackers were said to have besieged the community in their numbers, shooting at residents and pursuing many others into the bush in what sources in the area said might be a revenge attack on the communities for collaborating with security operatives against the bandits. The bandits also sacked many houses and burnt motorcycles belonging to the villagers.

Meanwhile speaking on behalf of the governor, the commissioner while addressing the community, said he was in the community condole with the people and also to assure them that the government was working tirelessly with security agencies in the battle against the bandits.

He further appealed to them to cooperate and give maximum support to security agencies deployed to the area towards ending the violence. The Garrison Commander, One Division, Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Olusegun Abai, charged the communities to be vigilant and active in volunteering information that would assist the operatives in combating banditry across the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Musa Muri, on his part assured the people that the bandits were being pursued to their hideouts and timely volunteering of information would give security agencies advantage over the criminals

