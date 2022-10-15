News

Security Council affirms non-acquittal stance on Kanu, says Police Affairs Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on Security Council affirms non-acquittal stance on Kanu, says Police Affairs Minister

The National Security Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, has deliberated on the Court of Appeal ruling discharging counts against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting yesterday, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, said the meeting affirmed that though Kanu was discharged, he was not acquitted.

Recall that the Attoronney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in his response to the Thursday ruling, had also said that Kanu was merely discharged but not acquitted. Dingyadi said: “The issue of Kanu has also been raised and Council was briefed on the state of things on the matter. “And it was observed that Kanu was discharged but he was not acquitted. “So, the government is considering the appropriate action to be taken on the matter, and Nigerians will be notified of the position that will be finally taken on the matter in due course.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra guber: Crisis hits PDP as Uba’s loyalists set to embrace Ozigbo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

The recent Court of Appeal judgement reinstating Ndubuisi Nwobu as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has reportedly created deep divisions within the faction of the party loyal to Chief Chris Uba.   Governorship election in the state holds on November 6, and the two factions PDP are laying claim to […]
News Top Stories

Depression increases stroke risk –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that the more symptoms of depression people have, the higher their risk of stroke. These were some of the findings of a new study recently published in the journal ‘Neurology: Clinical Practice’. A Professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham […]
News

2023: I’ve not endorsed Peter Obi – Falae

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and a stalwart of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Olu Falae, has refuted the claim that he would be supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi. According to Falae, who said he was not supporting any of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica