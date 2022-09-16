Security Council declares NATFORCE illegal

The National Security Council (NSC) has declared the National Task Force on Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons Chemical Weapons and Pipelines Vandalism (NATFORCE) as an illegal organisation. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this to journalists, after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Aregbesola also said the Council equally passed a vote of confidence on the security chiefs in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the country. Aregbesola, who briefed alongside the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, said the administration hoped to end security challenges by December this year. He said: “The Council has just concluded today’s meeting. It received briefings from all security chiefs and the Council is very satisfied with the performances of all our security chiefs; the military, the police and other security agencies. “

