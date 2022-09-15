News

Security Council declares NATFORCE illegal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…passes confidence vote on security chiefs

The National Security Council has declared the National Task Force on Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons Chemical Weapons and Pipelines Vandalism (NATFORCE) an illegal organisation.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who briefed newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Thursday.

Aregbesola also told newsmen that the Council equally passed a vote of confidence on the security chiefs in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the country.

Aregbesola, who briefed alongside the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, said the administration hoped to end security challenges by December this year.

“The Council has just concluded today’s meeting. It received briefings from all security chiefs and the Council is very satisfied with the performances of all our security chiefs; the military, the police and other security agencies. We are happy with their performance and the gains recorded so far.

“We are moving to the phase of consolidation of all those gains, such that by December, as ordered by the Chairman of the Council, the President, which he has said to all Nigerians before now, that we’ll put, essentially, most of the challenges of banditry particularly, insurgency, kidnapping for ransom, criminalities of that nature, far behind us.

“We are equally pleased with the performance of the Nigeria Police on the elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun, which elections have demonstrated our commitment to democracy and expression of the will of the people at the polls.

“Equally of concern is the presence of some illegal outfits that impersonate the legitimate security agencies. Of particular concern is a body called National Task Force on Illegal Importation of Goods, Small Arms and what have you, but the short name for it is NATFORCE.

“The Council declares that body is an illegal organisation, it should just simply disband itself, because the Council has ordered all security agencies to enforce the disbandment of that body and other such bodies that operate illegally without any force of law,” he said.

 

