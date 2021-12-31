Security, economy: Buhari has performed well, says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, yesterday said the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government has made tremendous progress in the fight against insecurity in 2021.

Mohammed, who stated this in Lagos at a press conference to showcase achievements of the Buhari administration in the outgoing year, said besides the progress in the fight against insurgency and banditry, the Federal Government was able to grow the economy, reform the oil sector as well as provided infrastructure and social safety net for the poor.

He also used the opportunity to reassure Nigerians that President Buhari is determined to leave a legacy of a safe, secure and prosperous nation.

His words: “Our biggest challenge in the outgoing year is in the area of security. Despite the enormity of the challenge, our military has continued to live up to their billing.

We owe them a debt of gratitude for their patriotism and sacrifice. We just can’t appreciate them enough. “To keep our country safe, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has set up various operations across the country.

These include the Joint Task Force (JTF) North-East, tagged Operation Hadin Kai covering the North East region; the JTF SS, tagged Operation Delta Safe covering the South-South region; the JTF North-West, knownasOperation Hadarin Daji, covering the North-West region; Operation SAFE HAVEN, covering Plateau, parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states; Operation Whirl Stroke covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states; JTF South-West, referred to as Operation Awatse and covering Lagos and Ogun states; Operation Thunder Strike covering Abuja-Kaduna Highway and Operation Whirl Punch covering parts of Kaduna State.

“In the North East Zone under Operation Hadin Kai a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic operations, coupled with a review of strategies, led to the neutralization of over 1,000 terrorists, rescue of 2000 civilians and the surrender of over 22,000 terrorists including their families. Many arms and ammunition were also recovered. This is in addition to destruction of several IED/bomb making factories of the ISWAP/BHT.

“Additionally, about 74,297,425 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), 41,971,693 litres of crude oil and 88,350 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) were recovered. Furthermore, 174 trucks and 13 vessels were impounded while 755 illegal oil bunkerers were arrested and 153 assorted weapons recovered.”

The minister said the effectiveness of the military was enhanced by the leadership provided by President Buhari and the unwavering commitment of the armed forces and its leadership.

He also noted that the procurement of modern platforms for the armed forces has also gone a long way in raising the level of their operational readiness and efficiency, in addition to boosting their capabilities. He added that: “Overall, the good news is that the military, in spite of its achievements, is not resting on its oars.

The Military has assured that it is also poised, in fulfilment of its constitutional duties, to address the myriad of evolving contemporary threats, particularly as the 2023 elections draw nearer.” On the economy, the minister said Nigeria remained on a steady growth path in 2021.

According to him, the country’s domestic growth in the first three quarters of 2021 was positive, recording real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 0.51 per cent in Q1, 5.01 per cent in Q2 and 4.03 per cent in Q3 2021.

Mohammed also said that inflation rate has continued to decline on a year-on-year basis since April 2021, when 18.12 per cent was recorded, adding that it is projected that proper implementation of the proposed 2022 budget of N17.13 trillion, and Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper 2022-2024 are likely to improve the performance of the economy.

Rating the Buhari administration high in the area in provision of infrastructure, the information minister said: “Without question, an area in which the present administration has distinguished itself is in the provision of key infrastructures, which is important to the growth and development of any economy.

“Also, various highway and bridge projects at various stages of completion are ongoing across the six-geopolitical zones of the country.

The bridges include the much-talked-about 2nd Niger Bridge, which is currently at 78 percent completion and is expected to be ready by November 2022.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...