Security: Ekiti Assembly Promises To Partner Police In Fighting Crime

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has given assurance of total support for the State Police Command in crime fighting, maintenance of law and order and ensuring the security of lives and property.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, made the pledge on Wednesday when she received the new state Commissioner of Police, Mr Dare Ogundare, who paid her a familiarization visit.

A statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Speaker, Odunayo Ogunmola, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police used the forum to announce the arrested of a notorious interstate kidnapper known as “Danger” by his men in Kogi State.

Apparently impressed by the arrest of the kidnap kingpin, the Speaker, who described Ekiti as one of the safest and most peaceful states in Nigeria, charged the police chief to sustain the momentum of making the state a safe place to live in and do business

Rt. Hon. Adelugba described CP Ogundare as a competent police officer who had acquired experience and excelled across the length and breadth of Nigeria urging him to bring his experience to bear on his new assignment in Ekiti.

The Speaker charged the officers and men of the state command to perform their statutory duties with every sense of responsibility and always respect the human rights of the people they are charged to protect.

She said: “The Police and the Ekiti State House of Assembly will always collaborate because we enjoy a very cordial relationship and I believe that this will continue during your tenure as the Commissioner of Police.

“Ekiti is a peaceful state and concerning the incidences of kidnapping, the situation in Ekiti is still better but we believe that you will make Ekiti to be kidnapping-free. Ekiti is a peaceful place and when there is security, there will be progress.”

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu drew the attention of the police boss to alleged brutality meted out to some Ekiti State University students by some policemen in his constituency.

While noting that a good number of officers and men of the command are doing well, Rt. Hon. Jamiu advocated that policemen should perform their duties with every sense of responsibility.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Security, Hon. Lateef Akanle, expressed delight with the arrest of the kidnapper, “Danger,” whom he alleged had been terrorising the people of his constituency which shares a boundary with the neighbouring Kogi State.

Earlier in his remarks, the state police chief, CP Ogundare, said he was at the Assembly Complex to canvass the support of the legislature on fighting crime and making the state a safe place to reside, travel and carry out legitimate businesses.

Speaking on the arrest of the kidnap kingpin, CP Ogundare said the men of the command trailer “Danger” to his hideout in Kogi State and succeeded in effecting his arrest adding that he is now in the custody of the command in Ado Ekiti.

He said: “Since my assumption of office, we have arrested a lot of criminals terrorising the people and have prosecuted many of them. Today, we have gone to Kogi to arrest a notorious kidnapper, Danger, and he is now in our custody.

“We have ensures that all exit and entry routes in Ekiti are well policed and I have also directed more reinforcement and enough deployment to flashpoints. I am here to seek your understanding and support.”

Reacting to the concern raised by the Deputy Speaker, the Commissioner of Police called on the members of the public to always report incidents of acts of policemen that violate the rules of engagement to the command for necessary action.

CP Ogundare also called on members of the public to always volunteer information to the Police which would help lead to the arrest of the criminal elements in the society.