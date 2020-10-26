News

Security expert lauds Owoeye’s developmental stride in Ogun

A security expert, Chief Owolabi Ajayi has commended foremost estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye for his developmental strides and job creation in Atan, an Ogun State suburb.

 

Ajayi, who is the Akinrogun of Akure Kingdom and CEO of Mainforce Security Services, made the commendation at the official opening of Owoeye’s multi-million naira-five star hotel, Girozolin Hotel & Suites located at Atan, Otta in Ogun State.

 

According to Ajayi, Owoeye deserved commendation for his vision, wisdom and determination to set up businesses for the development of the community and the creation of job for teaming Nigerian youths.

 

He, however, described Owoeye as one of the few prominent indigenes of Awori who had impacted positively on lives of the ordinary man and the empowerment of youths within the communities.

Ajayi said: “I shared this joyfulmomentwithmyfriend, Alhaji Owoeye and his family on this grand occasion. I pray that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen him, granthimlongerlifeandmore wisdom.”

