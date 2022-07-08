News

Security Expert To Ebubeagu: You lack powers to harbour, detain suspects

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Government, yesterday, told Ebubeagu Security Network in the state that it has no power to harbour or detain any suspect arrested for a crime. Special Security Consultant to the state government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital, during a periodic engagement with the Ebubeagu security operatives with the latest trends in the global security techniques. The training which took place at the Unity Square in thecapitalcity, attractedtrainers, state commandant of the security outfit, Friday Nnanna Ujor and other operatives fromthe13localGovernment Areas of the state.

Emegahaurgedtheoperatives to always hand suspects to the police who have the onus to detain, interrogate and prosecute them, warning that any of them who goes contrary to this would be shown the way out. He said although policing the society was a Herculean task anywhere in the world, the application of global best practices where the officers and men of the security use diplomatic meanstocarryout operations, the people will be safer while the work appears more ethical and honourable.

He charged the operatives of Ebubeagu to constantly work in synergy with other security agencies, such as the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), among others, in protecting and safeguarding the state, which he said was the primary responsibility of the government, saying: “As the law establishing this outfit demands, on no account should you harbour or detain any suspect.

 

