Security experts to Service Chiefs: Lead war from frontline

Some security experts, under the auspices of Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts, have charged the Service Chiefs to lead the onslaught against insurgent elements from the frontline.

They noted that the counter-insurgency operations will experience a massive turnaround, if the Service Chiefs relocated to the North East theatre of operations.

In a statement, Wednesday, the experts said: “We want to see the Service Chiefs leading the war from the theatre of war across the regions for the next six months and not to be speaking English from Abuja.

“We have had enough in this country. Mr President gave them six weeks from the date of their decorations to change the game in the security sector, but frankly speaking , things are getting worse.

“Nigerians are tired and want to see quick and urgent results too.

“While some unpatriotic people maybe think that it maybe too early to speak up about the new service chiefs and the current state of insecurity, as security experts, we owe this country the duty to speak out when things are getting out of hand in the security sectors where we are experts.

“We, however, want to appeal to elders in all the geopolitical zones in the country to begin massive advocacy meeting with the aim of dousing tensions around the country.

“We don’t have to wait until government gives us money before we act. When war breaks out, we will all suffer.

“The task of building a functional, secured and united Nigeria is for all of us.”

