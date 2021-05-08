News Top Stories

Security forces foil attack on Imo police station, kill 9 gunmen, recover vehicles

No fewer than nine armed assailants were killed by security forces on Thursday night in a failed attack on the Orlu Divisional Police Station in Imo state. The attack was foiled by joint security team who also recovered seven vehicles from the gunmen. Our correspondent gathered that security forces had earlier the same day embarked on a show-offorce along the major roads of Orlu, to assert their presence, but sometime around 6pm, apparently believing that the security forces had left Orlu town, a convoy of gunmen stormed the town and made to attack the Police Division, but were engaged by the security forces who out-gunned and killed nine of them owing to superior fire power. The gun duel lasted for hours through the night at different locations in Orlu, leaving residents of Orlu town awake and apprehensive through the night.

Speaking on the development, the Imo state Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, who described the gunmen as bandits said: “On the 6th of May 2021, a group of bandits attempted to attack the Divisional Police and Area command Headquarters both in Orlu LGA, but were successfully repelled. Yaro disclosed that the IGP Response Team (IRT) in conjunction with Special Forces and other tactical teams of the Command engaged the bandits in a shoot out, noting that as they made to retreat and escape, they met the reinforcement teams from the Military and DSS and they were overpowered.

“After the gun duel, nine of the insurgents lost their lives while others fled with bullet wounds abandoning their operational vehicles in the process,” he said. The Police chief continued: “However, four of our operatives sustained various degrees of injuries and are presently responding to treatment.

“The hoodlums were seen in a viral video around Orlu Metropolis stealing and forcefully collecting items from people, and also causing public disorder and brandishing assorted types of rifles with brazen bravado. “They are reasonably believed to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the Police Headquarters and the Correctional Service on the 5th of April 2021.” Other items recovered from them include different types of automatic assault rifles, bands of talisman and a pot of fetish items.

