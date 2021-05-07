Metro & Crime

Security forces foil attack on Imo police station, kill nine gunmen, recover vehicles

No fewer than nine armed assailants were Thursday night killed by security forces in a failed attack on the Orlu Divisional Police Station in Imo state.
The attack was foiled by joint security team which also recovered seven vehicles from the gunmen.
Our correspondent learnt that security forces had earlier the same day embarked on a show-of-force along the major roads of Orlu, to assert their presence, but sometime around 6pm, apparently believing that the security forces had left Orlu town, a convoy of gunmen stormed the town and made to attack the Orlu Police Division but were engaged by the security forces who out-gunned and killed nine of them owing to superior fire power.
The gun duel lasted for hours through the night at different locations in Orlu leaving residents of Orlu town awake and apprehensive.
Speaking on the development, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, who described the gunmen as bandits, said: “On the 6th of May, 2021 a group of bandits attempted to attack the Divisional Police and Area command Headquarters both in Orlu LGA , but were successfully repelled.”

