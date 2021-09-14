…Security forces on trail of escaped inmates, says Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has assured Nigerians that the security forces will find the attackers of Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba, Kogi State and bring them to justice.

The Kabba Custodial facility had 294 inmates at the time of the attack, many of whom escaped after the gunmen used explosives to destroy three sides of the perimeter fence.

However, there are 28 inmates who didn’t escape. Aregbesola, in a statement, said the Federal Government would do everything possible to bring them back to custody. He noted that the government has put INTERPOL on notice with their details in case any of them attempts to flee outside the shores of the country.

The statement reads: “We urge the people, especially the communities around the custodial facility, to be vigilant and report any strange and suspicious persons or activities to the nearest law enforcement agency.

“To the fleeing inmates, escaping from lawful custody is a serious criminal offence. Law enforcement agencies and citizens are lawfully empowered to use all necessary means to arrest and bring you to justice.

“You should therefore know what you are up against. You will however be eligible for mitigation if you wilfullysurrenderyourselves atthenearestlawenforcementoffice.

The Nigeria Correctional Service shall not be cowed by elements seeking to compromise the security of our nation; we shall deal with this situation with absolute resolve.”

