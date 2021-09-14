Metro & Crime

…Security forces on trail of escaped inmates, says Aregbesola

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has assured Nigerians that the security forces will find the attackers of Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba, Kogi State and bring them to justice.

 

The Kabba Custodial facility had 294 inmates at the time of the attack, many of whom escaped after the gunmen used explosives to destroy three sides of the perimeter fence.

 

However, there are 28 inmates who didn’t escape. Aregbesola, in a statement, said the Federal Government would do everything possible to bring them back to custody. He noted that the government has put INTERPOL on notice with their details in case any of them attempts to flee outside the shores of the country.

 

The statement reads: “We urge the people, especially the communities around the custodial facility, to be vigilant and report any strange and suspicious persons or  activities to the nearest law enforcement agency.

 

“To the fleeing inmates, escaping from lawful custody is a serious criminal offence. Law enforcement agencies and citizens are lawfully empowered to use all necessary means to arrest and bring you to justice.

 

“You should therefore know what you are up against. You will however be eligible for mitigation if you wilfullysurrenderyourselves atthenearestlawenforcementoffice.

 

The Nigeria Correctional Service shall not be cowed by elements seeking to compromise the security of our nation; we shall deal with this situation with absolute resolve.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Emir of Lafiagi to Kwara Govt: Relocate my people from flood areas

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Saadu Kawu Haliru, in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, has urged the state government to relocate his people from flood prone areas following NiMET’s warning of impending floodings in certain states of Nigeria, including Kwara, occasioned by downpours. The Emir made the appeal on Tuesday while receiving the […]
Metro & Crime

Medical Doctor drowns in Ebonyi hotel

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

A medical house officer attached to the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, ThankGod Odo has drowned in a swimming pool in a popular hotel in the capital city. The incident occurred on Thursday. The deceased hailed from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. Odo, a medical intern, was said to have […]
Metro & Crime

Yoruba elders back Akeredolu on quit notice to herders

Posted on Author Reporter

…condemn Presidency’s statement cautioning governor Our Reporter Some South West eldere have described as timely the quit notice handed down to some herders occupying Ondo forests, by the State Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu. There are indications that some of the suspected herdsmen, who occupy parts of the forests, may be responsible for the cases of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica