Security forces repel bandits attack in Niger, lose one officer in Shiroro LGA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian security forces battling bandits in NIger state have repelled attacks by the bandits on Saturday, neutralizing several bandits and injuring scores of the attackers in Munya, and Shiroro LGAs in Niger state.

A statement signed by Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy, Emmanuel Umar disclosed that bandits on motorcycles were roving Munya and Shiroro LGAs planning to launch an attack before they were repelled by the security forces who were on alert to salvage the situation.

He said, “Saturday, April, 16, roving terrorists in large number on motorcycles transverses between Kapana, in Munya Local Government and attacked a Kadna community in Shiroro Local Government. The bandits were repelled by the joint security forces situated at Kwanar dan Daudu, in Munya and were supported by reinforced security assets mobilized and deployed.”

In the fierce engagement, a number of the terrorist were neutralized while some sustained several degrees of injuries, while one of the security forces, unfortunately, lost his life and another was injured.

The Niger State Government will continue to work hard in support of our security agencies to ensure these criminals are decimated and removed from our once peaceful territory.

Gov Abu Sani Bello will continue to give all the necessary support to security operatives in the state and has directed the security forces including air components to do their best that citizens get adequate security and also ensure a hot pursuit in order to bring to account all the perpetrators of this evil act in the state

 

