Security guard leads gang to rob employer

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected armed robbers who fled to Kaduna State after robbing in Lagos. The suspects, led by a former security guard to the victim, were traced by a team of detectives from the command to Kachai Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

They were arrested alongside their weapons. The suspected robbers had on November 5, robbed a man, Mr. Sontochukwu Uzoahukwu, at Iliya Street, Bariga area of the Lagos metropolis and fled. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the victim reported the case at the Bariga Police Station. Adejobi said after the report, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) incharge of Bariga to adopt intelligence and forensic strategies to trace the suspects to their hideout He said: “They were eventually arrested at a village in Kaduna State.”

The PPRO gave the names of the suspects as Junior Michael (22), Pius Eko (18), Samson Yunana (22) and Daniel Yaki (19). Adejobi said Yaki, who was once a security guard to the victim, was arrested on December 1, with the dangerous weapons used for the said operation. According to the police spokesman, the suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation. Odumosu commended the police operatives for their professionalism and commitment in getting the suspects.

He also ordered the suspects to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and prosecution. Adejobi, however, said the police chief urged the general public to always have belief and trust in the police on reported cases. Odumosu, according to the PPRO, promised that the police would leave no stone unturned to unravel any reported case and ensure justice.

