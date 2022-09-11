News

Security guard shoots man dead in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Residents of Ibuowo Estate Okinni, Egbedore Local Government Area, Osun State were yesterday thrown into mourning as a 40-year-old man, Mohammed Badmus was allegedly shot dead by the security night guard in charge of the community.

 

It was gathered that the deceased, Badmus, was shot in the early hours of Saturday with a Dane gun and died instantly.

 

The guard, Rasaq Moshood, it was gathered, shot Mohammed, a tenant popularly called Lasgidi in front of his rented house.

 

The deceased’s landlord, Kazeem Jimoh while speaking said he was at a bar with the deceased till midnight on Friday, before he was called on phone about his death.

 

Kazeem, said his tenant was killed at the front of the house, while his door was left open.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

