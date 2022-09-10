Metro & Crime

Security guard shoots man dead in Osun

Residents of Ibuowo Estate Okinni, Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State were thrown into mourning on Saturday as a 40-year-old man Mohammed Badmus was allegedly shot dead by the security night guard in charge of the community.

It was learnt that the deceased, Badmus, was shot early hours of the day with a Dane gun and died instantly.

The guard, Rasaq Moshood, it was gathered, shot Badmus, a tenant, who is popularly called ‘Lasgidi’, in front of his rented house.

The deceased’s landlord, Kazeem Jimoh speaking, said he was at a bar with the deceased till midnight on Friday, before he was called on phone about his death.

According to Kazeem, his tenant was killed at the front of the house, while his door was left open.

“I and Kazeem were at a bar till past 12 when I left him.

“I didn’t sleep at home but I got a call around 1 a.m. that Lasgidi was killed by a guard. When I got home, I saw his door open, while his corpse was outside,” he said.

 

