Security: IGP inuagurates SPU built, donated by AKSG

…As IGP okays immediate deployment of personnel, weaponry for smooth takeoff

…My commitment to sustainable peace, security, irrevocable – Gov Emmanuel

Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, on Wednesday inuagurated a Special Protection Unit Base 27,

a Special Protection Unit Base of the Nigeria Police Force (SPU- Base), at Awa, Onna Local Government Area, on Wednesday. The project was solely conceived and financed by Akwa Ibom Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Speaking at the event, Governor Udom Emmanuel, thanked the IGP for inaugurating the SPU and approving additional equipments for the smooth take-off of the base, reiterated his commitments to partner the Nigeria Police Force for protection of lives and property in the State.

In furtherance of his demonstration towards strengthening the security architecture in the state, Governor Emmanuel also donated 15 more operational vehicles to support the police and assured of his resolve to fulfilling his promise of 100 vehicles to the Police.

In his words, “Today I want to say special thank you to the IGP for making a way, despite all other commitments to give us priority to be here to commission this fantastic facility; not just the best in the south south, but in the country.

“I also want to reassure all the security agencies in the state of our cooperation, our partnership and our collaboration to achieve our primary goal and purpose, our civic and common responsibility to our people, to protect lives and property.”

“The Commissioner of Police will tell you that we are on a goal of providing one hundred vehicles to to support the Police. We’ve been buying and will keep buying, but for today I have 15 vehicles on ground: ten are Sienna buses and five brand new Hilux trucks, all fully fitted with communication gadgets to start this base. We don’t want this base to lack mobility”, the Governor stated.

In his remarks the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, commended Governor Emmanuel for the initiative in constructing an ultra- modern Special Protection Unit, a project he described as a legacy which demonstrates the commitment of the governor to the security of the State.

The IGP further applauded the governor in his efforts in addressing critical infrastructural deficits affecting the operations of the Nigeria Police, adding that, the positive effects of the project will soon be felt.

Alkali Usman, announced the designation of the SPU as base 27, and donated one patrol vehicle for its operations, said by this project the Governor have taken the bull by the horn and supported the Federal Government in addressing infrastructural deficits affecting the operations of the Nigeria Police.

Hear him, “I want to thank Governor Emmanuel for conceptualizing this project, I assure you that we will sustain the project. To support the immediate takeoff of this facility, I have approved the following to be provided to this facility; that the base is designated as Special Protection Unit Base 27, Awa Iman, Onna, Akwa Ibom, the allocation and delivery of a brand new pick-up vehicle will be delivered, immediate deployment of the commanding officer, 2nd in command and other key officers and operatives as well as the organization of a special training for all personnel to be in tune with the peculiar operational environment”.

The facility, IGP Alkali said will induce the administrative and operational efficiency of the SPU in Akwa Ibom State, in a manner that will advance the general security across the state and boost investors confidence by protecting the critical and economic industrial assets put in place for Akwa Ibom State.

“I wish to assure you that as the facility is being handed over to us today, we will strive to put in place a maintenance protocol that will sustain the beauty of this asset”, the IGP said.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, Etufan Elijah Iyak, thanked the Governor, the Police High Command, youths of host commumity and Staff of the SDG office for the support and cooperation offered right from project conceptualisation, design, construction and completion, assuring the IGP that the facility is the best ever within the South South geopolitical zone of the country.

Hear him, “Mr IGP, today we have come to show you in practical terms, His Excellency’s commitment to the articles of faith of the Maintain Peace Movement. Akwa Ibom is rated as the most peaceful state in this our zone. This project named the Special Protection Unit of the Nigeria Police Force has the following amenities; the administrative block, 100 apartments all ensuite, ten 1 bedroom flats for the SPO’s a Commandant Block with Service Quarters, a 2YC House, Officers Mess, paved internal roads, solar powered street light, I can say that this is the best police facility in the whole of the South South”

“Let me acknowledge the contributions of the Police High Command in the State, from the concept, design, and execution of this project. The Community that this project is sited, the youths themselves made themselves available as security throughout the period this project was ongoing. The staff of the Office of the SDG’s in the Governor’s office and His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel for making this project a reality”, he submitted.

